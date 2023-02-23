JLS Announce Reunion For ‘The Hits Tour’

JLS are heading in The Hits Tour. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

JLS are hitting the road again.

JLS are reuniting for their biggest tour yet, Everybody Say JLS: The Hits Tour, which will kick off in October in Dublin before the lads travel around the UK.

Taking to Instagram to announce their comeback tour, the boys wrote: “The suspense is over… We couldn't be more excited to announce another UK and Ireland arena tour later this year.

Ariana Grande Is Back In The Studio And Teases New Music

“Last time out was totally surreal and we’ve been eagerly awaiting the right time to do it all over again!! Playing live and seeing our amazing fans is definitely the BEST part of being JLS, we can’t wait to see you.”

JLS' last tour was in 2021. Picture: Getty

JLS, consisting of Marvin Humes, Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams and JB Gill, found fame on The X Factor in 2008 but split in 2013, reuniting in 2019 for a UK tour which took place in 2021.

To get tickets for their 2023 tour, fans just have to sign up to gain exclusive access to the pre-sale on Wednesday 1st March at 9AM.

General sale will be on March 3rd at 9AM GMT.

The band’s last set of shows was in 2021 for the Beat Again Tour.

Marvin Humes, JB Gill, Oritse Williams and Aston Merrygold are touring the UK on The Hits Tour. Picture: Getty

This time around they’re switching things up by taking part in a DJ battle on stage as well as singing their biggest hits such as ‘Beat Again’, ‘One Shot’ and ‘Everybody in Love’.

Fans can’t wait to see the band back on the road again, with one person commenting on their announcement: “Woke up to this I’m sobbing.”

“Ahh! How exciting,” commented a third as a fourth said: “Made my year this.”

“How many times are we actually going to see them?” Replied another fan.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital