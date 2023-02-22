Ariana Grande Is Back In The Studio And Teases New Music

22 February 2023, 12:16

Ariana Grande is recording new material
Ariana Grande is recording new material. Picture: Getty/Ariana Grande/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Ariana Grande is recording music again as she teams up with The Weeknd to tease a new collaboration...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ariana Grande may be focusing on acting right now, but she's reminded everyone that nobody can do music like her!

The 29-year-old took to TikTok and Instagram to share a video showing her recording process, and she hinted at a brand-new release in the process.

Ariana is currently living in London as she works on the film adaptation of Wicked, she's taken on the role of the lifetime as she portrays the timeless character, Glinda.

Ariana Grande Is Officially Blonde For New 'Wicked' Movie

Despite her busy filming schedule she still found time to lay some vocals down on a mysterious musical project, she captioned the clip: "Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14 hour day on set. This certain exception had to be made…."

It wasn't long before fans found out exactly which friend the pop star was working with, The Weeknd confirmed the upcoming collaboration not long after!

Ariana Grande is recording music as she shoots Wicked
Ariana Grande is recording music as she shoots Wicked. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

The clip shows Ari recording and splicing her vocal takes on a computer, she can be heard singing the lines: "You know what I’m thinkin’, see it in your eyes / You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry"

Which of course, are the lines from the chorus of The Weeknd's track 'Die For You', he confirmed our suspicions by re-sharing the video of Ariana at work in the studio to his own Instagram.

It looks like a remix featuring the Wicked actress could be just around the corner, and will be added to a long list of collaborations between the two musical powerhouses.

They first joined forces in 2014 on 'Love Me Harder' from Grande's second album, then again in 2020 for 'Off The Table' from 'Positions'.

Ariana and The Weeknd are teaming up again
Ariana and The Weeknd are teaming up again. Picture: Getty

Ariana then famously appeared on the smash-hit remix of The Weeknd's 'Save Your Tears' the following year – we just can't get enough of these two!

Fans quickly got very excited at the prospect of new music from the songstress, the 'One Last Time' singer had previously gone on record saying she hadn't started working on her seventh album due to her work on the Wizard of Oz musical adaptation.

In a r.e.m beauty video posted to YouTube last May, she said: "The truth is I have not begun on an album.

"After 'Positions' I was not ready to start on another album yet," she said as she explained that currently, all of her focus is on portraying the Good Witch in Wicked, which is set for release in December 2024!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Everything we know about the winter Love Island 2023 line-up so far

Love Island 2023: Meet The Contestants On The Series 9 Line-Up

All the details on Niall Horan's next tour

Is Niall Going On Tour? All The Details We Know So Far

Love Island's Aaron has responded to Courtney's shocking body-shaming claims

Love Island’s Aaron Waters Responds To Aussie Co-Star Courtney Stubbs’ ‘Body-Shaming’ Claims

All of the scrapped Love Island challenges...

All The Challenges Love Island Has Axed Over The Years And Why

TV & Film

Everything you need to know about The Kardashians season 3 including release date and what will happen

The Kardashians Season 3: When It's Coming Out & What Will Happen

All of the new characters joining You season 4

The Cast Of ‘You’ Season 4: All The New Actors & Where You’ve Seen Them Before

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star