Ariana Grande Is Officially Blonde For New 'Wicked' Movie

Ariana Grande is officially blonde. Picture: Getty / Ariana Grande/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Ariana Grande has ditched her brunette hair for a sleek blonde ‘do – and it’s all for her upcoming 'Wicked' movie.

Ariana Grande starring in the movie-adaptation of Wicked is the best thing to happen to our generation, and to get us even more invested in the film Ari’s given her look a complete shake-up – she’s gone blonde!

A life-long brunette who’s rarely seen without her high ponytail, Ariana’s gone champagne blonde for her role as Glenda in Wicked. She’s even dyed her eyebrows to match!

We stan the commitment.

Ariana Grande is blonde for the new Wicked movie. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

The last time Ariana had blonde locks was in her ‘thank u, next’ era when she channeled Regina George for her Mean Girls-inspired music video.

Revealing the change on Instagram, Ari dropped a side-profile selfie with the caption: “New earrings,” but obviously no one’s looking at those gorgeous pearls right now.

Arianators are loving the new look, with one writing: “She’s serving, your honour!” as another said: “Excuse me blonde!”

Celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton commented: “Ohh hi old friend,” while another pal called her a “Moon goddess.”

Ariana Grande has – kind of – been blonde before. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande's naturally a brunette. Picture: Getty

Ariana is a self-confessed musical addict after starting her career in theatre, so it was only right she take on the role of Glinda in Wicked.

The film, also starring Cynthia Erivo, is currently being shot in London and will tell the story of the witches from The Wizard of Oz.

Wicked the Musical first premiered in the US in 2003 and it went on to become a global phenomenon, still in theatres today.

