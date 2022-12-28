Ariana Grande Branded An ‘Angel’ For Still Sending Christmas Gifts To Children In Manchester Hospitals

28 December 2022, 12:43

Ariana Grande continues to send Christmas gifts to kids in Manchester hospitals
Ariana Grande continues to send Christmas gifts to kids in Manchester hospitals. Picture: Getty/Twitter
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Ariana Grande still sends gifts to kids in Manchester hospitals five years after the tragic terror attack.

Ariana Grande has continued her tradition of sending Christmas presents to children in hospitals across Manchester.

The 29-year-old pop star has close ties to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital since the tragic Manchester Arena bombing in 2017.

22 people died during the terrorist attack, whilst thousands were injured at her Manchester concert five years ago.

Ariana is still holding the city close to her heart after the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital took to Twitter on Monday to share the generous gifts from the superstar.

Ariana Grande has continued her Christmas gift-giving tradition with Manchester's children's hospitals
Ariana Grande has continued her Christmas gift-giving tradition with Manchester's children's hospitals. Picture: Alamy

They tweeted a photo of their Christmas tree with dozens of presents underneath alongside a thank you note to Ariana on top. 

The tweet read: “Thank you Ariana! We were so excited to receive Christmas gifts for young patients across our hospitals from Ariana Grande.”

They went on to say that the gifts were given out in children's wards and newborn intensive care units at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, as well as North Manchester General Hospital, Wythenshawe Hospital and Saint Mary's Hospital.

Many people responded to Ariana’s sweet gesture, with one person replying to the tweet with: “Ariana is an angel from heaven.”

Meanwhile, another person said: “She has the sweetest and kindest soul.”

Ariana Grande at the One Love benefit concert in 2017
Ariana Grande at the One Love benefit concert in 2017. Picture: Getty
Ariana Grande holds Manchester close to her heart
Ariana Grande holds Manchester close to her heart. Picture: Getty

Last year, it was revealed that the ‘Sweetener’ songstress gave 1,000 presents to kids in Manchester who spent time in hospital over Christmas, with each child receiving two presents.

In 2020, Ariana’s donation saw every child at Royal Manchester's Children's Hospital and Manchester Royal Infirmary receive a £100 Amazon gift voucher.

Weeks after the incident took place in 2017, Ariana returned to Manchester to visit survivors in the hospital and the families who had tragically lost loved ones.

She then staged the One Love benefit concert at Old Trafford cricket ground to raise money for the survivors and families affected by the bombing.

