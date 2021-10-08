Where Jesy Nelson Got The Inspiration For ‘Boyz’ Lyrics

Jesy Nelson has released 'Boyz'. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Jesy Nelson has dropped her debut solo single after months of anticipation and ‘Boyz’ is not what we were expecting from the Little Mix alumni.

Jesy Nelson teamed up with Nicki Minaj to make her grand return to the music industry as a solo artist.

After almost a year away from the spotlight, hibernating in the studio to work on her solo sound, Jesy dropped ‘Boyz’, and it’s everything she hyped it up to be.

Finding her own style after 10 years in Little Mix, Jesy’s giving us old school R&B nostalgia by sampling P.Diddy’s ‘Bad Boyz For Life’.

Jesy Nelson recreated the 'Bad Boys for Life' video. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Jesy Nelson's solo career has officially begun. Picture: Getty

Even the music video has taken inspiration from the 2001 original, with Jesy sat on the roof of a huge house and later in the garage with the rest of the band.

Some of Jesy’s lyrics on ‘Boyz’ include:

I like the tattoos and the gold teeth

Time to make me feel like I’m a baddie

I like the fire you’re bringing out in me

And here’s why you’re about to have the single in your head for weeks…

What’s Jesy said about the meaning of ‘Boyz’?

Days before dropping her single, Jesy gave a little insight into her new nickname ‘the baddie’, telling Glamour she ‘can’t help liking bad boys.’

“It's actually not normal,” she said.

“But I'm going to get quite deep. My dad wasn't the best role model. I never had a dad around. He was always in and out of prison, so were my brothers.

“I don't know if it's because of the way I've been brought up or I don't know what it is, but like I've tried nice boys and it doesn't work out, I get bored.”

However, she admitted the last relationship she had with a certified bad boy left her 'hating it' and that it made her want 'someone who treats her like a princess.'

"What I need now is like a mixture of both,” she said.

What are the lyrics to 'Boyz' by Jesy Nelson?

Ayo, it's the UK baddie and the Barbie

[Verse 1: Jesy Nelson]

Love a little bitter in the sweet

Bad boy, my recipe

Bein' nice a little borin' when you in between the sheets

When I ride that hee haw, you know I know how to please ya

[Refrain: Jesy Nelson]

Ooh, I like them tattoos and them gold teeth

Type to make me feel like I'm a baddie

I like the fire you're bringin' out of me

Baby, somethin' 'bout him got me weak in the knees

[Pre-Chorus: Jesy Nelson]

The hole that you dug, should be criminal

My mama won't see what I see in ya

But I don't want it if it ain't bad enough I don't know what it is, I

[Chorus: Jesy Nelson]

I like a bad, bad boy (Boy)

You know I like a bad, bad boy (Boy)

I like a bad boy, you can't stop me

I love bad boys for life I like a bad, bad boy

(Bad boy) You know I like a bad, bad boy (Bad boy)

I like a bad boy, you can't stop me I love bad boys for life

[Verse 2: Jesy Nelson]

Got a little attitude, but I think he's kinda cute

So hood, so good, so damn taboo

Know you know how to please me

Like it raw, baby, sashimi

[Refrain: Jesy Nelson]

Ooh, I like them tattoos and them gold teeth

Type to make me feel like I'm a baddie

I like the fire you're bringin' out of me

Baby, somethin' 'bout him got me weak in the knees

[Pre-Chorus: Jesy Nelson]

The hole that you dug, should be criminal

My mama won't see what I see in ya

But I don't want it if it ain't bad enough

I don't know what it is, I

[Chorus: Jesy Nelson]

I like a bad, bad boy (Boy)

You know I like a bad, bad boy (Boy)

I like a bad boy, you can't stop me

I love bad boys for life (Uh)

I like a bad, bad boy

You know I like a bad, bad boy (Oh, I)

I like a bad boy, you can't stop me

I love bad boys for life

[Verse 3: Nicki Minaj]

(As we proceed, to give you what you need)

Bad bitches want a bad boy (Come on)

Word to Biggie, Diddy, and Mase (Woo)

Woah, like Rob, won't find a prettier face (Let's go)

He gon' keep my VV's dancing like Total

So I could just shine while he shoot up the place (Prrr)

Raspberries, cherries, and berries, I'm edible

Do these bitches like a library?

Done read 'em all

(All) My body smokin', come get a pull

(Pull) Lucky charms on my anklets, no, not cereal

Jesy, we got all the jelly bitches actin' real messy

Still a bad bitch, whether I'm sporty or I'm dressy

I don't know why I got the dudes actin' zesty

But I only want a bad boy as my bestie

[Chorus: Jesy Nelson]

I like a bad, bad boy

You know I like a bad, bad boy

(Gotta, gotta have a bad boy)

I like a bad boy, you can't stop me

I love bad boys for life

(Ooh, want a bad, bad boy)

I like a bad, bad boy

You know I like a bad, bad boy

I like a bad boy, you can't stop me I love bad boys for life



[Outro: Nicki Minaj]

It's Nicki and Jesy

He love me, impress me

Ready to knock a motherfucker out just to impress me (Woo)

