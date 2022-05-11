Is A Jade Thirlwall X Calvin Harris Collaboration Coming?

Jade Thirlwall sparked speculation she's collaborating with DJ Calvin Harris. Picture: Getty

Little Mix icon Jade Thirlwall and international DJ megastar Calvin Harris have ignited speculation they’ve made a song together.

As Little Mix embark on their hiatus after 11 years of success, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s solo careers are slowly taking shape and, for Jade, it looks like a Calvin Harris collab is involved.

On Tuesday Calvin posted about his upcoming album, ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2,’ promising his next LP of bangers is “coming soon”.

Plenty of celebs were among the thousands to quickly leave a comment and among them Jade herself wrote: “We’re ready,” something which has sparked speculation she’s teamed up with the DJ on his new album.

Jade Thirlwall is soon embarking on her solo career. Picture: Alamy

Calvin Harris is about to drop his next album. Picture: Alamy

Calvin Harris’ last release was ‘By Your Side’ featuring Tom Grennan in June 2021, so naturally there’s a lot of hype for his next release.

Jade and Calvin are yet to confirm the rumours of a collab – she could just be getting hyped for his next release like the rest of us!

However, Sony Music, who Calvin is signed to, liked Jade’s comment in a very telling move.

Jade has been working on her solo career for the past few months, ready to launch a path of her own after signing with RCA Records.

Little Mix are taking a hiatus at the end of their 'Confetti' tour. Picture: Getty

Bandmates Perrie and Leigh-Anne are also going solo, with Perrie working on new music as early as January this year with songwriters Kamille and Fred Again, while Leigh-Anne has signed with Warner Records and has already documented a few studio sessions.

Little Mix are taking a break at the end of their ‘Confetti’ tour, but the girls have promised their hiatus doesn’t mean the end of the band.

