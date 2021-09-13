Harry Styles’ Hometown Is One Big Shrine To The ‘Golden’ Singer

Harry Styles' hometown is filled with tributes to the singer. Picture: Getty / TikTok

Harry Styles’ hometown has become a tourist attraction for fans of the One Direction star.

A TikTok has gone viral after a Harry Styles stan captured all the tributes to Haz in his hometown in Cheshire.

From the bakery he worked in as a teen to a bridge covered in tributes to Harry, the town is filled with cute nods to their local legend.

Harry famously worked in a bakery at the time he auditioned for The X Factor back in 2010 and the shop in Holmes Chapel now has a life-size cardboard cut-out of the international pop star – then 17 – proudly displayed beside their counter.

A TikTok of Harry's hometown has gone viral. Picture: TikTok

The cut-out is a heart-melting snap of the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer in his baking apron and we just want to know where we can buy one too.

A sign beneath the cut-out reads: “People come from miles and miles for craft baking and Harry Styles.”

After tucking into a pastry, the TikToker filmed the huge wall of tributes fans have left for Harry over the years.

Naturally, she added her own too.

Harry Styles is currently on his Love on Tour tour. Picture: Getty

Some of the messages include ‘TPWK’ (Treat People with Kindness, Harry’s famous slogan and of course iconic song), ‘we love you’ and even a tribute to Harry’s guitarist Mitch.

The comments on the vid are now filled with fans tagging their mates with: “Can we go here!?”

And, same!?

