WATCH: Harry Styles’ Dancing On The X Factor Has Resurfaced And We’re So Glad

13 May 2021, 15:04

Harry Styles' dancing on The X Factor has resurfaced
Harry Styles' dancing on The X Factor has resurfaced. Picture: Getty / ITV
Harry Styles and the rest of the One Direction boys had to show off their dance skills on The X Factor, and it’s a moment we all deserve to reminisce.

Years before Harry Styles became the international phenomenon and style icon that he is today, he was a pop star wannabe with big dreams on The X Factor.

Harry, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson were put together on the talent show, but you don’t need us to tell you about that history-making journey.

Instead, we’re reminiscing on the ‘Adore You’ singer’s amateur dance moves because they’re quite simply sensational.

Harry Styles has achieved global superstardom since The X Factor
Harry Styles has achieved global superstardom since The X Factor. Picture: Getty

Harry, Zayn and Liam can be seen in a video clip which has resurfaced on TikTok, busting out an entire routine as part of their bootcamp tasks.

Wearing shorts and a maroon hoodie, Harry whipped out some Justin Timberlake-esque side steps, a mini hip thrust and some body popping.

We’re giving him an A for effort.

It was Zayn’s dance video which originally went viral some years ago, after the ‘Pillowtalk’ singer famously walked off stage when he couldn’t pick up the moves.

One Direction were the biggest group to break out of The X Factor
One Direction were the biggest group to break out of The X Factor. Picture: Getty

But we’re so glad someone’s resurfaced Harry’s one.

Luckily, these moves didn’t follow the boys throughout their international stardom and Harry’s since developed his own stage presence we’re very much fond of.

