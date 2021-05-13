Niall Horan's Harry Styles Post Proves He's The Ultimate Supportive Pop Star

Niall Horan's new Harry Styles post proves he's always supportive AF. Picture: PA

By Capital FM

Niall Horan has shown love to his former One Direction bandmate, Harry Styles and fans are emotional af over the interaction.

Niall Horan has always been super supportive of his friends and other artists and his latest display of appreciation for Harry Styles has made fans emotional.

The ‘Slow Hands’ hitmaker let it be known just how proud he is of his former One Direction bandmate in a very supportive post.

Following Harry’s win on Tuesday night, Gucci shared a photo of the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star, where he was dressed in an all-Gucci outfit, while the designer’s account penned a caption congratulating the star.

Amongst the messages of love in the comments was Niall, who shared a clapping emoji, showing his support, and also liked the post!

Niall Horan congratulated his former 1D bandmate Harry Styles. Picture: PA

Niall Horan showed his support towards Harry Styles. Picture: Instagram

Fans were sent into meltdown over his message, with one tweeting: “Niall supporting Harry is my new favourite thing.”

“Niall liked and commented on harry’s picture [crying emojis] my narry heart [sic],” shared another.

“Niall is constantly supporting H no matter what, I love them so much,” tweeted a third.

Niall Horan also liked the picture of Harry Styles. Picture: Instagram

Harry Styles celebrated another win earlier this week. Picture: Getty

Others even noticed that Niall wasn’t following Gucci's account, to begin with, with one saying: “IM CRYING PLUS HE DOESN'T EVEN FOLLOW GUCCI SO IT WASN'T JUST ON HIS FEED HE SPECIFICALLY LOOKED FOR IT.”

Brb, we’re crying.

Fans will know this isn’t the first time the Irish star has been supportive of the 1D boys - and that’s just reason 27838236 why we love him, tbh!

