Harry Styles To Play Boy George In Movie Biopic? Star Drops Pretty Big Hint Harry's In The Running

Could Harry Styles be playing Boy George in his movie biopic? Picture: Getty

Harry Styles is rumoured to be taking on a huge movie role, potentially playing Boy George in his upcoming biopic.

Harry Styles has been open in the past about branching out his career into acting, after a successful role in Dunkirk and turning down the part of Prince Eric in the Little Mermaid remake, much to fans’ dismay.

But could the One Direction star be taking the lead role in Boy George’s movie biopic?

The pop icon of Culture Club fame dropped a pretty cryptic hint Harry is in talks to take on the part during his chat with Smooth’s Jenni Falconer.

When asked about the rumoured names to play the young version of himself, George said it’s “someone who’s quite a big pop star” before giggling coyly when Jenni suggested Harry.

Harry Styles has said in the past he hopes to take his career further into acting. Picture: Getty

Quizzed by Jenni on who it could be, George said: "There’s been some really interesting names bandied about. I don’t dare say any! Oh, I don’t know if I should say this.

"Alright, I’m not going to say who it is, but there’s someone who’s quite a big pop star that’s been rumoured to maybe play me.”

He added: “Not Sam Smith. That’s all I’m going to tell you. It’s somebody younger than me, and it’s somebody who’s a pop star. I can’t say who it is, but I’m intrigued. The name’s been brought up, and I’ve been like, 'Wow…'

When Jenni suggested if it could be Harry Styles, George coyly giggled: "Who knows!"

We don’t know about you, but we could totally see Harry taking on the iconic role.

