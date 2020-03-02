Harry Styles Wears Little Mermaid 'But Daddy I Love Him' T-Shirt After Turning Down Prince Eric Role

Harry Styles was spotted wearing a 'but Daddy I love him' t-shirt, a quote from The Little Mermaid- a film he turned down to appear in and fans are losing their cool.

Harry Styles was spotted out having the time of his life at the weekend, but fans got distracted by his logo t-shirt, a direct quote from The Little Mermaid which says 'But Daddy I love him' and reckon he's teasing them after it emerged he turned the role of Prince Eric in the live action remake down.

Harry Styles wearing a shirt with a quote from The Little Mermaid after turning down the role of Prince Eric? I actually don’t love to see it pic.twitter.com/Go3yZJBFqB — Key-Lee (@WhoaKeeley) March 1, 2020

After seeing the quote trending on Twitter, people went to have a look, assuming it was news about the film that's in the works only to find it was the 26-year-old 'Adore You' singer in the shirt.

Confused fans took to Twitter wondering if the singer was trolling everyone, or, if he's genuinely a massive fan of the film.

One fan wrote: "Harry Styles wearing a t-shirt that reads "BUT DADDY I LOVE HIM" after turning down the role as Prince Eric in the live action remake of The Little Mermaid is making my head spin" and another said "Harry Styles wearing a shirt with a quote from The Little Mermaid after turning down the role of Prince Eric? I actually don’t love to see it."

Harry Styles wearing a t-shirt that reads "BUT DADDY I LOVE HIM" after turning down the role as Prince Eric in the live action remake of The Little Mermaid is making my head spin pic.twitter.com/9SORrpQzcw — Erica Russell (@neonandnoise) March 1, 2020

Harry revealed to Roman on Capital Breakfast that although he met with the director of the film, Rob Marshall, there were scheduling conflicts which meant he couldn't take the part.

He said: "I think it’s obviously going to be an amazing film...but they shoot for so long and I wanna tour next year, maybe. I haven’t announced that yet, but yeah, it just didn’t quite line up."

Even more ironically, when Haz's music video to the seriously emotional ballad 'Falling' dropped on Friday- showing the singer singing underwater playing the guitar, the comparisons to him being a real life mermaid flooded (excuse the pun) online.

HARRY STYLES CAN SING UNDER WATER WHEN WILL YOUR FAVES EVER HE IS PRACTICALLY ARIEL FROM LITTLE MERMAID 💅💅 https://t.co/FDNtA2IgWw — Gi (@gielgine) February 28, 2020

