GRAMMY 2022 Nominations As They're Announced
23 November 2021, 17:25 | Updated: 23 November 2021, 19:40
The 2022 GRAMMY nominations are in...
Listen to this article
The GRAMMYs have announced their list of nominations for 2022 and it's set to be another huge ceremony for all the artists who brought out new music in the last year.
Drake, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion are among the artists with award nods.
Here's a list of all the 2022 GRAMMY nominations, which we'll update as they're announced...
GRAMMYS 2022 nominations
Album of the Year
We Are – Jon Batiste
Love for Sale — Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish
Back of My Mind — H.E.R.
Montero — Lil Nas X
Sour — Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore — Taylor Swift
Donda — Kanye West
Song of the Year
Bad Habits, Fred Gibson, Johnny Mcdaid and Ed Sheeran, Songwriters (Ed Sheeran)“A Beautiful Noise,” Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori Mckenna, Linda Perry and Hailey Whitters, Songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)
Drivers License, Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, Songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
Fight for You, Dernst Emile Ii, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, Songwriters (H.E.R.)
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish O’connell and Finneas O’connell, Songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Kiss Me More, Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell Ii, Solána Rowe and David Sprecher, Songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring Sza)
Leave the Door Open, Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile Ii and Bruno Mars, Songwriters (Silk Sonic)
Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill and Roy Lenzo, Songwriters (Lil Nas X)
Peaches, Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha
Fury, King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman Aand Keavan Yazdani, Songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon)
Right on Time, Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, Songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Record of the Year
I Still Have Faith in You — Abba — Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, producers; Benny Andersson & Bernard Löhr, engineers/mixers; Björn Engelmann, mastering engineer
Freedom — Jon Batiste — Jon Batiste, Kizzo & Autumn Rowe, producers; Russ Elevado, Kizzo & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer
I Get a Kick Out of You — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga — Dae Bennett, producer; Dae Bennett & Josh Coleman, engineers/mixers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers
Peaches — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon — Josh Gudwin, HARV, Shndo & Andrew Watt, producers; Josh Gudwin & Andrew Watt, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
Right on Time — Brandi Carlile — Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Brandon Bell & Tom Elmhirst, engineers/mixers; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer
Kiss Me More — Doja Cat Featuring SZA — Rogét Chahayed, tizhimself & Yeti Beats, producers; Rob Bisel, Serban Ghenea, Rian Lewis & Joe Visciano, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish — FINNEAS, producer; Billie Eilish, FINNEAS & Rob Kinelski, engineers/mixers; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) — Lil Nas X — Omer Fedi, Roy Lenzo & Take A Daytrip, producers; Denzel Baptiste, Serban Ghenea & Roy Lenzo, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer
Drivers License — Olivia Rodrigo — Daniel Nigro, producer; Mitch McCarthy & Daniel Nigro, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
Leave the Door Open — Silk Sonic — Dernst D’Mile Emile II & Bruno Mars, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Pop Solo Performance
Anyone, Justin Bieber
Right on Time, Brandi Carlile
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Positions, Ariana Grande
Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
I Get a Kick Out of You, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Lonely, Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
Butter, BTS
Higher Power, Coldplay
Kiss Me More, Doja Cat featuring SZA
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
’Til We Meet Again (Live), Norah Jones
A Tori Kelly Christmas, Tori Kelly
Ledisi Sings Nina, Ledisi
That’s Life, Willie Nelson
A Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly Parton
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Positions, Ariana Grande
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
Best Dance Recording
Hero — Afrojack & David Guetta
Loom — Oalufur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
Before — James Blake
Heartbreak — Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
You Can Do It — Caribou
Alive — Rufus Du Sol
The Business — Tiesto
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Subconsciously — Black Coffee
Fallen Embers – Illenium
Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) — Major Lazer
Shockwave — Marshmello
Free Love — Sylvan Esso
Judgment – Ten City
Best Rap Album
The Off-Season — J. Cole
Certified Lover Boy — Drake
King’s Disease II — Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, the Creator
Donda — Kanye West
Best Rap Performance
Family Ties — Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar
Up — Cardi B
My . Life — J. Cole ft. 21 Savage & Morray
Thot Sh** — Megan Thee Stallion
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Pride. Is. The. Devil — J. Cole ft. Lil Baby
Need To Know — Doja Cat
Industry Baby” — Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow
Wusyaname — Tyler, The Creator ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Ty Dollar $ign
Hurricane — Kanye West ft. The Weeknd & Lil Baby
Best Rap Song
Bath Salts — Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones and Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX featuring Jay-Z and Nas)
Best Friend — Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas and Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie featuring Doja Cat)
Family Ties — Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour and Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar)
Jail — Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Jay-Z)
My Life — Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray)
Best New Age Album
Brothers — Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster and Tom Eaton
Divine Tides — Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej
Pangaea — Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone
Night + Day — Opium Moon
Pieces of Forever — Laura Sullivan
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Cinema — Josh Conway, Marvin Figueroa, Josh Gudwin, Neal H Pogue and Ethan Shumaker, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (The Marías)
Dawn — Thomas Brenneck, Zach Brown, Elton
L10MixedIt Chueng, Riccardo Damian, Tom Elmhirst, Jens Jungkurth, Todd Monfalcone, John Rooney and Smino, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Yebba)
Hey What — BJ Burton, engineer; BJ Burton, mastering engineer (Low)
Love for Sale — Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman and Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga)
