GRAMMY 2022 Nominations As They're Announced

GRAMMY 2022 Nominations

The 2022 Grammy nominations are in. Picture: Getty

The 2022 GRAMMY nominations are in...

The GRAMMYs have announced their list of nominations for 2022 and it's set to be another huge ceremony for all the artists who brought out new music in the last year.

Drake, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion are among the artists with award nods.

Here's a list of all the 2022 GRAMMY nominations, which we'll update as they're announced...

GRAMMYS 2022 nominations

Album of the Year

We Are – Jon Batiste

Love for Sale — Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Back of My Mind — H.E.R.

Montero — Lil Nas X

Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore — Taylor Swift

Donda — Kanye West

Song of the Year

Bad Habits, Fred Gibson, Johnny Mcdaid and Ed Sheeran, Songwriters (Ed Sheeran)“A Beautiful Noise,” Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori Mckenna, Linda Perry and Hailey Whitters, Songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)

Drivers License, Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, Songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

Fight for You, Dernst Emile Ii, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, Songwriters (H.E.R.)

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish O’connell and Finneas O’connell, Songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Kiss Me More, Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell Ii, Solána Rowe and David Sprecher, Songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring Sza)

Leave the Door Open, Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile Ii and Bruno Mars, Songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill and Roy Lenzo, Songwriters (Lil Nas X)

Peaches, Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha

Fury, King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman Aand Keavan Yazdani, Songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon)

Right on Time, Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, Songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Record of the Year

I Still Have Faith in You — Abba — Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, producers; Benny Andersson & Bernard Löhr, engineers/mixers; Björn Engelmann, mastering engineer

Freedom — Jon Batiste — Jon Batiste, Kizzo & Autumn Rowe, producers; Russ Elevado, Kizzo & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer

I Get a Kick Out of You — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga — Dae Bennett, producer; Dae Bennett & Josh Coleman, engineers/mixers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers

Peaches — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon — Josh Gudwin, HARV, Shndo & Andrew Watt, producers; Josh Gudwin & Andrew Watt, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

Right on Time — Brandi Carlile — Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Brandon Bell & Tom Elmhirst, engineers/mixers; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer

Kiss Me More — Doja Cat Featuring SZA — Rogét Chahayed, tizhimself & Yeti Beats, producers; Rob Bisel, Serban Ghenea, Rian Lewis & Joe Visciano, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish — FINNEAS, producer; Billie Eilish, FINNEAS & Rob Kinelski, engineers/mixers; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) — Lil Nas X — Omer Fedi, Roy Lenzo & Take A Daytrip, producers; Denzel Baptiste, Serban Ghenea & Roy Lenzo, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer

Drivers License — Olivia Rodrigo — Daniel Nigro, producer; Mitch McCarthy & Daniel Nigro, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Leave the Door Open — Silk Sonic — Dernst D’Mile Emile II & Bruno Mars, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

Anyone, Justin Bieber

Right on Time, Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Positions, Ariana Grande

Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

I Get a Kick Out of You, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Lonely, Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

Butter, BTS

Higher Power, Coldplay

Kiss Me More, Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

’Til We Meet Again (Live), Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas, Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina, Ledisi

That’s Life, Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly Parton

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Positions, Ariana Grande

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance Recording

Hero — Afrojack & David Guetta

Loom — Oalufur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

Before — James Blake

Heartbreak — Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

You Can Do It — Caribou

Alive — Rufus Du Sol

The Business — Tiesto

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Subconsciously — Black Coffee

Fallen Embers – Illenium

Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) — Major Lazer

Shockwave — Marshmello

Free Love — Sylvan Esso

Judgment – Ten City

Best Rap Album

The Off-Season — J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy — Drake

King’s Disease II — Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, the Creator

Donda — Kanye West

Best Rap Performance

Family Ties — Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar

Up — Cardi B

My . Life — J. Cole ft. 21 Savage & Morray

Thot Sh** — Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Pride. Is. The. Devil — J. Cole ft. Lil Baby

Need To Know — Doja Cat

Industry Baby” — Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow

Wusyaname — Tyler, The Creator ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Ty Dollar $ign

Hurricane — Kanye West ft. The Weeknd & Lil Baby

Best Rap Song

Bath Salts — Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones and Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX featuring Jay-Z and Nas)

Best Friend — Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas and Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie featuring Doja Cat)

Family Ties — Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour and Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar)

Jail — Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Jay-Z)

My Life — Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray)

Best New Age Album

Brothers — Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster and Tom Eaton

Divine Tides — Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej

Pangaea — Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone

Night + Day — Opium Moon

Pieces of Forever — Laura Sullivan

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Cinema — Josh Conway, Marvin Figueroa, Josh Gudwin, Neal H Pogue and Ethan Shumaker, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (The Marías)

Dawn — Thomas Brenneck, Zach Brown, Elton

L10MixedIt Chueng, Riccardo Damian, Tom Elmhirst, Jens Jungkurth, Todd Monfalcone, John Rooney and Smino, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Yebba)

Hey What — BJ Burton, engineer; BJ Burton, mastering engineer (Low)

Love for Sale — Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman and Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga)

