2022 Grammy Awards Postponed Due To Omicron

6 January 2022, 07:41 | Updated: 6 January 2022, 07:59

2022 Grammys postponed
2022 Grammys postponed. Picture: Getty

The 2022 Grammy Awards has been postponed for a second year in a row due to the coronavirus.

The Recording Academy confirmed the news on Wednesday, after a nationwide spike in cases, driven by the Omicron variant.

The show was scheduled to take place on January 31 at the Crypto.com center in Los Angeles, but has now been postponed indefinitely, with no new date yet announced.

GRAMMY 2022 Nominations Complete List – From Olivia Rodrigo To Billie Eilish

Last year's Grammys were also postponed by six weeks as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

In a joint statement with CBS, the academy said: “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Show.

"The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. 

"Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.” 

Olivia Rodrigo received 7 Grammy nominations
Olivia Rodrigo received 7 Grammy nominations. Picture: Getty

The Recording Academy announced its list of 2022 Grammy Nominations back in November.

Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish both earned seven nominations, while Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. all recieved eight.

Trevor Noah was also recently announced as the host of the 2022 Grammys for the second year running.

