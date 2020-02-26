Duffy Was ‘Raped, Drugged, And Held Captive’ And Promises To Share Full Truth Of ‘What Happened’ In Spoken Interview

Duffy has spoken out about being 'drugged, raped, and held captive'. Picture: Getty

Duffy has revealed she was drugged, raped and held captive, explaining she is ready to tell the full story of ‘what happened to her’.

Welsh singer Duffy, 35, took to Instagram to share an emotional statement about why she hasn’t been in the spotlight for the past few years, saying she has so far remained silent after being 'raped, drugged, and held captive'.

The ‘Mercy’ singer feels ready to publicly speak about her traumatic ordeal, beginning her post to her 108k followers: “You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter.”

Duffy, real name Aimee Anne Duffy, won a Grammy in 2009 for Pop Vocal Album for her EP ‘Rockferry’, and she also scooped three BRIT Awards that same year, winning Brtish Female Solo Artist, British Album, and New Artist.

She continued: “Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it.

“Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why.”

The singer said she was contacted by a journalist last year, asking where she’d been and she told him her full story, saying it “felt amazing” to finally speak out.

Duffy wrote: “The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it.

“But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine.”

The pop star said she didn’t “choose to use her [my] voice” to express her pain, because she “did not want to show the world the sadness in her [my] eyes”.

Duffy has stayed away from the public eye for quite some time. Picture: Getty

She then vowed to share more of her story: “I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can.

“I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that. Duffy,” she signed off.

Duffy has since been flooded with hundreds of messages of support, including from fellow artists and celebrities.

She also pleaded with her fans to respect the “gentle move” she is making and asked for support to “make this a positive experience”.

