The Dance You’re About To See All Over TikTok Thanks To Rosalía's ‘Chicken Teriyaki’

25 February 2022, 12:36

Rosalia's new song 'Chicken Teriyaki' comes with a dance-filled video
Rosalia's new song 'Chicken Teriyaki' comes with a dance-filled video. Picture: Getty / Rosalia/YouTube
Rosalía’s ‘Chicken Teriyaki’ comes complete with a dance-heavy music video, and yes we are already learning it for TikTok.

Rosalía continues to tease her upcoming album ‘Motomami’ and she’s hinted at what to expect from the EP with new single ‘Chicken Teriyaki’.

The bouncy bop comes with the kind of video we need more of in 2022, showing Rosalía in a dance studio with her fellow dancers, perfectly putting on a bunch of different routines.

What Would You Wear To Euphoria High? Inside The Latest TikTok Fashion Trend

Alongside the chorus, the choreography has a routine we know we’re about to see all over our FYP on TikTok.

Rosalía's 'Chicken Teriyaki' dance is about to be a TikTok hit
Rosalía's 'Chicken Teriyaki' dance is about to be a TikTok hit. Picture: Rosalía/YouTube

There’s already thousands of videos on the app using the new song, perfecting the choreography and adding plenty of chicken emojis.

The chorus translates to: “For you nothing, chicken teriyaki” as the 28-year-old sings about splashing the cash in New York, which is where she wrote the tune.

Rosalía's previously spoken about her writing process on the new song, revealing she was ‘just having fun’.

She said to Zane Lowe: “This song happened in the Mercer Hotel in New York. Because they don't complain of the music being loud. They really don't. Nobody complains.

Rosalía's next album is coming out on 18 March
Rosalía's next album is coming out on 18 March. Picture: Getty

“So it's really easy, you can have the speakers and yeah. And it has a vibe. When you go to the street, you see some fashion, then you go back to the hotel. New York in general, I would say New York, though. New York, everybody dresses amazing.”

The Spanish singer is dropping her next album, ‘Motomami’ on 18 March, her first album in four years and her third studio album to date.

