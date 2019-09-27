Who Is CupcakKe? The Rapper And Singer Who Went Viral On YouTube

CupcakKe has been hitting the headlines for a string of viral videos and throwing some major shade at some big stars, so who exactly is this American rapper that everyone seems to be talking about?

Born Elizabeth Eden Harris, CupcakKe is from Chicago and began performing at the age of 10, and got into rap music at 13, citing her influences as 50 Cent and Lil’ Kim.

Her first music video, ‘Gold Digger’ went viral after it was released on YouTube in 2012 – she was only 15 at the time!

After releasing four albums over the years, she has acquired over 500,000 subscribers on YouTube. She is widely known for her sexually empowered music.

How tall is she?

The rapper is 5 feet 6 inches.

What is her net worth?

After four album releases and five tours, it is estimated that CupcakKe's net worth is between: $200,000 and $3million.

Is she in a relationship?

Her most known relationship was with a man named Christopher Terrell, who goes by the social name 'Wazir Willis'.

Collabing with Charli XCX, she has three tracks with the ‘Boys’ singer: ‘I Got It’, ‘Lipgloss’ and ‘Shake It’.

The 22-year-old rapper took to social media recently to announce her retirement from music, which she admitted was stemmed from seeing a 13-year-old girl dancing to one of her vulgar songs.

She explained she feels her 'sexual' music is what gets the most attention from her audience.

On an Instagram Live she said: “All my career, y’all have known me to be a nice girl, which I am. Recently, the past night, and today, I just been sporadic.

“It’s because I wanted to get as much attention as possible to let y’all know that I will no longer be doing music. And all of my music will be coming off every platform.

“I decided to give up. I decided to give up. I don’t want to say give up, let go music because I feel as though I’m corrupting the youth.”

“I just decided, that’s it. I don’t want to do music no more,” she added.

The rapper also admitted to having a gambling addiction and losing $700,000 in a casino last year.

CupcakKe opened up earlier in the year about her struggle with depression, and at the start of the year, she was hospitalised after posting a suicidal tweet.

She blamed her suicide attempt on her boyfriend of 5 months, Christopher Terrell, after she revealed she gave him $30,000 during their relationship and accused him of abusing her, taking naked photos of her without permission.

One of CupcakKe's last tweets before deactivating her socials.
One of CupcakKe's last tweets before deactivating her socials. Picture: Twitter

She later spoke out, saying: “I’ve been fighting with depression for the longest…sorry that I did it public last night but I’m ok. I went to the hospital & I’m finally getting the help that I need to get through, be happy & deliver great music.

“Thanks for all the prayers but please don’t worry bout me.”

The viral star has removed all content from her Instagram page, @cupcakkeafreakk and deactivated her Twitter account, @cupcakke_rapper.

