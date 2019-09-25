Cardi B Defends Her 'Fat Phobic' Jab At Troll Who Relentlessly DM'd Her With Insults

25 September 2019, 16:28 | Updated: 25 September 2019, 16:37

Cardi B Defends Her 'Fat Phobic' Jab At Troll Who Relentlessly DM'd Her With Insults
Cardi B Defends Her 'Fat Phobic' Jab At Troll Who Relentlessly DM'd Her With Insults.

Cardi B has defended herself against online trolls after being called a ‘fake rapper’.

Cardi B has defended herself against claims she was 'fat phobic' to a troll who relentlessly messaged her abuse, asking why people were turning on her for a single insult after being on the receiving end of it for so long.

Cardi B Apologises For Video Admitting She 'Drugged & Robbed Men' During Her Stripping Days

The 26-year-old clapped back on Instagram to someone who barraged her inbox with messages- branding her a ‘fake rapper’, taunting her saying she 'wishes she was Nicki Minaj, and telling her to 'stay in her lane'.

Cardi hit back telling them to 'stick to their diet' and quickly faced intense backlash over the comment people accused of being 'fat phobic' and 'bullying.'

The original comment read: “Imagine needing help on a song like money bag, bodak yellow, & every other verse in any song… & getting called anything above an entertainer. LMAO a joke, stick to the movies luv.”

The ‘Wish Wish’ hitmaker responded, saying: “Awwwwwwwwww. Stick to your diet.”

Cardi B defends her 'fat phobic' comment
Cardi B defends her 'fat phobic' comment. Picture: Twitter

Fans were quick to voice their outrage at the rapper's comments, with one user writing:

“Just don’t talk about other’s peoples bodies. It is so hard to be fat and confident. I understand that she was disrespectful but it doesn’t give you the right to fat-shame her. Also you have like millions of followers who will bully her and you know it, so don’t play like this.”

However, Cardi disagreed and defended herself against the backlash, exposing more of the various hateful comments sent by the same girl.

The ‘Hustlers’ actress took to Twitter to say: "So she can continuously leave hate comments on my page and on dm but [as soon] as I tell her to stick to her diet which she claim she was on I’m fatphobic?"

Things escalated when the mother-of-one defended herself against the string of messages she received about her husband, Offset’s infidelity, and clapped back at an online troll, asking why he ‘looks like an ostrich’.

Cardi B claps back at trolls
Cardi B claps back at trolls. Picture: Twitter

She responded to the hits at her personal life, saying: “That was so corny... like people be leaving cheating jokes all the time (some make me laugh) but this was sooo corny and then you had the nerve to put a moon like you said something, you kicked out off the lunch table. NEXT!”

Cardi then went on to say that the internet made her 'feel sick'.

