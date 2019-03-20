Cardi B & Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Will Be Starring In A New Movie, Hustlers, About Ex-Strippers

20 March 2019, 11:25

Cardi B joins Lili Reinhart and J Lo on the cast of Hustlers.
Cardi B joins Lili Reinhart and J Lo on the cast of Hustlers. Picture: Instagram

The role will be Cardi B’s first big screen acting debut, as she joins Lili, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles and more on the cast.

Cardi B’s about to make her film debut – and it’s alongside a host of seriously famous faces in new movie Hustlers.

Lady Gaga Hits Back At Cardi B Haters With An Empowering GRAMMY Tweet

She’s set to join Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles and Constance Wu on the cast, playing a host of former strippers who turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

Lorene Scafaria, writer and director of the movie revealed, “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with this dynamic group of women. We’re grateful to have assembled such a powerhouse cast and can’t wait to start filming at the end of the week.”

The movie is based on a 2015 article called 'The Hustlers At Score’, which is described as a “modern day Robin Hood story” about a group of strippers who banded together against their rich clients in the wake of the financial crisis.

Cardi has made no secret of her past as a stripper before she came to find fame on Love And Hip Hop and with her own music.

Shooting for the movie will start on 22nd March, and there is currently no news on when the release date will be.

This already sounds like it's going to be HUGE.

