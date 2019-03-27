Cardi B Apologises For Video Admitting She 'Drugged & Robbed Men' During Her Stripping Days

Cardi B has apologised for a video where she admitted to drugging and robbing men during her stripping career, saying she did what she felt she had to in order to live.

Cardi B has released a statement of apology after an old Instagram live video surfaced where she admitted she used to drug and rob men during her career as a stripper, saying that it was something in her past she 'felt she needed to do to make a living.'

Lady Gaga Hits Back At Cardi B Haters With An Empowering GRAMMY Tweet

The 'I Like It' rapper wrote: "So I'm seeing on social media that a (Instagram) live I did 3 years ago have popped back up. A live where I talked about things I had to do in my past right or wrong that I felt I needed to do to make a living."

"I never claim to be perfect or some from a perfect world wit a perfect past I always speak my truth I always own my sh*t. I'm apart of a hip hop culture where you can talk about where you come from talk about the wrong things you had to do to get where you are."

"There are rappers that glorify murder violence drugs an robbing. Crime they feel they had to do to survive. I never glorified the things I brought up in that live I never even put those things in my music because I'm not proud of it and feel a responsibility not to glorify it."

"I made the choices that I did at the time because I had very limited options. I was blessed to have ben able to rise from that but so many women have not. Whether or not they were poor choices at the time I did what I had to do to survive."

"The men I spoke about in my live were men that I dated that I was involve with men that were conscious willing and aware. I have a past that I can't change we all do."

Before Cardi shot to fame with 'Bodak Yellow' in 2017, and had appeared on US reality show Love And Hip Hop, Cardi had been a stripper from the age of 19.

The 26-year-old has repeatedly credited her stripping job with enabling her to escape poverty and an abusive relationship she found herself in at the time.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Cardi B News