Lady Gaga Hits Back At Cardi B Haters With An Empowering GRAMMY Tweet

Lady Gaga comes to the defence of Cardi B after her GRAMMY wins. Picture: Getty

Lady Gaga has shown her support for fellow star Cardi B after people questioned her success at the GRAMMY awards.

Lady Gaga has penned an empowering tribute to her fellow GRAMMY award winner Cardi B after fans sent so much hate towards Cardi that she actually had to deactivate her own Instagram account.

Cardi B was recently nominated for 5 GRAMMY awards eventually walking away with the prize for 'Best Rap Album' with her debut LP 'Invasion Of Privacy'. However, not everyone was happy with Cardi's success and Lady Gaga has since had to come to the rapper's defence.

Lady Gaga speaks to Cardi B at the 61st Annual GRAMMY awards show. Picture: Getty

In an emotional tweet, Gaga wrote, 'It is so hard to be a woman in this industry. What it takes, how hard we work through the disrespectful challenges, just to make art', adding 'I love you Cardi. You deserve your awards. Let’s celebrate her fight. Lift her up & honor her. She is brave.'

Lady Gaga also won big on the night, bagging three GRAMMYs for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Pop Solo Performance

The 'Joanne' star posted the caption along with a photo of the duo at the award show...

It is so hard to be a woman in this industry. What it takes, how hard we work through the disrespectful challenges, just to make art. I love you Cardi. You deserve your awards. Let’s celebrate her fight. Lift her up & honor her. She is brave. pic.twitter.com/lunY27vn3E — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 13, 2019

