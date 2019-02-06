What Is Cardi B’s Net Worth? Here's How Much The 'Bodak Yellow' Star Is Worth

6 February 2019, 15:17

Cardi B's Net Worth Revealed
Cardi B's net worth has been revealed. Picture: Instagram

From countless live appearances to a clothing line with Fashion Nova, here’s how Cardi B made her cash.

In a now-deleted video, Cardi B defended her right to buy luxury items after being criticised by trolls online.

In the clip, Cardi says: “Do you know what I hate? I hate when celebrities do something very extravagant or buy something very luxurious and there’s people in the comments like, ‘You could have donated that’, ‘Oh, we’re going backward – you should have done this and that.’”

“It’s like, who are you to tell people what to do with their hard-working a** money?” she continues.

She then continued to state that celebrities like herself get “45%” of each paycheque they receive taken by the IRS. Saying “in order to spend 500,000 you’ve got to make at least a million”.

It’s no secret that Cardi B is doing pretty well for herself having stayed booked and busy, but as one of the biggest stars in music right now, what is her net worth? Here’s what we know…

So, what is Cardi B’s actual worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cardi is worth a whopping $8 million. Considering she made $70,000 a day playing Coachella, we can only imagine what she’ll be worth by the end of 2019.

How much did Cardi B earn from Love & Hip-Hop: New York?

Cardi shot to stardom after her single ‘Bodak Yellow’ and her two-season stint on the reality show. She starred on the show between 2015 and 2016 and was reportedly worth $400K by the end of 2016.

How much has Cardi B earned since 'Bodak Yellow'?

It’s fair to say ‘Bodak Yellow’ was the rapper's biggest hit after Celebrity Net Worth updated Cardi’s net worth to $1.5 million following its success. Seven months later her funds rose to $4 million.

How about Cardi B’s endorsements, sponsorships and partnerships?

We imagine that Cardi’s net worth will skyrocket in 2019 after turning a $20K a month Fashion Nova endorsement deal into her own individual line and let’s not forget her appearance in 2019 Pepsi’s Super Bowl commercial where she earned an undisclosed amount.

The ‘Money’ rapper has also announced she will play a Las Vegas residency so that is expected to bump up her net worth considerably.

