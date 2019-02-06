WATCH: Netflix’s You Without Joe Goldberg’s Commentary Is Even More Creepy Than Before

6 February 2019, 12:35

If you thought the stalker drama was creepy enough already, wait until you see Netflix’s You without the commentary… we apologise in advance.

Netflix’s You is without doubt their creepiest release of the year so far, but they’ve found a way to make it even worse… by removing the commentary from Joe Goldberg that runs throughout the series.

Netflix's You: People Can't Help But Love Creepy Stalker Joe Goldberg

Spoiler alerts ahead if you haven’t watched it, but if you have, you’ll know that Joe – played by Penn Badgeley – gets obsessed with Guinevere Beck, also known as Beck, and does a heap of verrrrry manipulative and pretty illegal stuff to get closer to her.

Including... y'know, kidnapping and murdering her former boyfriend and her bestie. Totes normal behaviour. (Not).

The series is narrated by Joe with a running commentary of what is going through his head at any given moment, but if you take that away… well there’s a LOT of very awkward silences.

There’s the night where the only word spoken between him and Beck is ‘falafel’, and his disturbing staring when her friend Peach suggests Beck “rarely knows what’s best for her” where men are concerned.

Who’d have thought a serial killer who breaks into women’s houses to steal their underwear wasn’t already the creepiest they could be, huh?

Watch the video above to see… and don’t blame us for any sleepless nights you may have!

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Netflix News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cardi B's Net Worth Revealed

What Is Cardi B’s Net Worth? Here's How Much The 'Bodak Yellow' Star Is Worth
Dani has had enough.

Dani Dyer Breaks Silence On Jack Fincham’s Shock Cocaine Confession
Ariana Grande isn't attending the 2019 GRAMMYs, despite rumours

Ariana Grande Refuses To Perform And Attend GRAMMYs After Disagreement With Producers

Ariana Grande

Ms Banks will be supporting Little Mix during their Brit Awards performance.

Who Is Ms Banks? Everything You Need To Know About The 2019 BRITs Performer Joining Little Mix
Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson have been recording in the same studio

Niall Horan And Louis Tomlinson Have Been Recording Music In The Same Studio

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

How to have the most wholesome A F weekend

8 Cheap Ways To Have A Wholesome AF Weekend

Netflix has renewed Sex Education for a second series

Sex Education, Series 2: Everything We Want To See From The Second Season
Plan your perfect day with Harry Styles and find out if he'll show up

QUIZ: Plan Your Perfect Day With Harry Styles & We'll Tell You If He'd Show Up
Priyanka Chopra is the Bollywood actress married to Nick Jonas.

Who Is Priyanka Chopra? Everything You Need To Know About The Actress & Nick Jonas’s Wife
These Netflix stars would make the ultimate boy band

We've Built The Ultimate Netflix Boy Band & They're Totally Going To Be Number One