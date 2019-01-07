Netflix's YOU: People Can't Help But Love Creepy Stalker Joe Goldberg

7 January 2019, 17:14

Netflix's creepy new series 'YOU' follows a stalker's obsession with a woman he met, and audiences are feeling guilty for liking the (spoiler alert) murderous Joe Goldberg, but they just can't help it!

There's nothing quite like a new Netflix series hitting our screens and sitting back to watch the internet lose its mind discussing it, and as YOU was released over the Christmas period, people rushed to binge the creepy new stalker series.

As murderous stalker Joe Goldberg's obsession with a woman he met has had everyone gripped, people are guiltily confessing they can't help having a soft spot and even rooting for the show's villain.

'YOU' fans confess they're rooting for stalker Joe Goldberg
Viewers have flocked to Twitter to confess they've got a soft spot for Joe, played by Gossip Girl actor Penn Badgley (Dan Humphries) and even go as far as to say they want their very own version of the book keeper turned obsessive stalker/ murderer.

Joe Goldberg from Netflix's YOU has a large fan base despite being a murderous stalker
The show that's being dubbed the 'new Gone Girl' has ten episodes in it's first series and already has a second series confirmed expected in 2019 as filming is said to be 'well under way', so all these guilty but hooked audiences have plenty more of Joe to expect.

