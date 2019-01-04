Here’s What The ‘Monsters’ In Bird Box Were Actually Meant To Look Like

Here's what the monsters from Bird Box were meant to look like. Picture: Netflix/Instagram

You never get to see the mysterious creatures in Netflix’s latest hit psychological thriller… until now.

If you haven’t seen Netflix’s latest thriller, Bird Box, yet… well, you’ve pretty much been living under a rock, but watchers of the show can finally know what the mysterious ‘creatures’ are actually meant to look like.

In the film, starring Sandra Bullock, people are driven to madness and suicide if they look directly at some mysterious forces which the audience never sees, and in order to protect themselves, they must have all doors and windows blacked out and wear blindfolds if they are outdoors to prevent from seeing them.

The viewer never gets to see what the people are seeing, however, until now – as the creatures have finally been revealed.

SFXAtlas revealed the prosthetics that were used to create the creatures you were meant to see, explaining, “The unseen creature from Bird Box created at @knb_efx that was sadly cut from the final film.

“Reposted from the amazing Howard Berger, ‘It’s always a bit disappointing when so much effort goes into something that ends up in the cutting room floor, but I get it and it’s always what is best for the final product’.”

Screenwriter Eric Heisserer also told Bloody Disgusting, “There was a time when one of the producers was like, ‘No, you have to see something at some point’ and forced me to write essentially a nightmare sequence where Malorie [Bullock] experiences one in that house.”

Sandra Bullock added, “It was snake-like, and I was like, ‘I don’t want to see it when it first happens. Just bring it into the room. We’ll shoot the scene. I turn and he’s like this [growling at me.] It’s making me laugh. It was just a long fat baby.”

Director Susanne Bier added, “Whatever those beings are, they tap into your deepest fear. Everybody’s deepest fear is going to be different from the other person.

“I think to suddenly take upon a concrete shape in order to illustrate that becomes weak. Where the concept is really strong, then trying to illustrate it is kind of almost meaningless. So it would have been the wrong decision.”

Netflix also revealed that over 45 million accounts watched the film in the week after its release, though the amount of people that have seen it is likely to be higher given that multiple people can use one account.

We totally agree – those weird looking baby creatures would have made Bird Box WAY less creepy.

