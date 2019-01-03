Cardi B Confesses She Would Love To Work On Her Marriage With Offset

Cardi B would love to work on her marriage to fellow rapper Offset. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Cardi B announced her split to husband Offset last month amid infidelity rumours.

Cardi B has confessed in a live stream on New Years Day that she would love to give her marriage to rapper Offset another chance.

The hitmaker confirmed she had separated from the Migos rapper last month, but just before Christmas, they sparked reunion rumours after being photographed enjoying jet ski fun in Puerto Rico.

After the photos leaked, Cardi confessed to her fans on Instagram Live that she was just desperate for sex.

However, after multiple PDA displays to win back his wife, Cardi seems willing to work on their relationship.

Cardi B was presented with 'Take Me Back' flowers onstage by Offset during her Rolling Loud Festival performance. Picture: Getty

When discussing her next year plans on live streams she admits: "I'm still not wearing a [wedding ring on my] finger, but I would love to work things out and everything."

The rapper, who gave birth to their daughter Kulture in July 2018 revealed she missed having someone to motivate her every day and encouraging her to be a better businesswoman.

"Now I be more involved in my business…” Cardi explained.

"That's something that I got taught with my partner, that's why I really appreciate my baby father a lot. Even though we go through a lot of s**t, but [he's] definitely made me a better person, a wiser person."

The couple began dating at the beginning of 2017 and secretly tied the knot in September the same year.

