Cardi B Raps ‘Bodak Yellow’ With James Corden In Carpool Karaoke And It’s Amazing

Cardi B Abd James Corden tease their Carpool Karaoke. Picture: Instagram

Cardi B joins James Corden next week for a new episode of Carpool Karaoke.

James Corden never fails to impress with guests on Carpool Karaoke and this time he brings Cardi B into the hot seat.

The Late Late Show's video has shared the clip with the caption: "We got you an early present. @iamcardib #CardipoolKaraoke drops Monday!"

We got you an early present 🎁@iamcardib #CardipoolKaraoke drops Monday! pic.twitter.com/DwSB1i17Wd — ❄️ Frosty the Late Late Showman ☃️ (@latelateshow) December 14, 2018

In the first clip James take on some of her biggest tracks including 'Bodak Yellow', the song which propelled the rapper to success.

In the 52-second clip, we see Cardi get behind the wheel for what can only be described as a terrible driving lesson as she backs up into a set of parking bollards.

The chart-topping female rapper quickly switched back to the passenger so she could whip out her water bottle microphone.

You can expect to see a water bottle microphone. Picture: Late Late Show

Later, we see the pair drive past a school – where Cardi offers some advice out the window to the kids.

“Stay in school! Listen to your mum or you won’t be getting any Christmas gifts.” she jokes.

The Carpool Karaoke is set to premiere in the next week, however, it is unconfirmed whether it was filmed before the ‘Money’ rapper announced her split from husband, Offset.

