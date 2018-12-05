Cardi B Announces She's Broken Up From Her Baby Father, Offset

Cardi B took to Instagram to share the news that she is separating from her baby father, Offset, after they had been "trying to work things out".

Cardi B announced that she is splitting from the father of her child, Offset, in an Instagram post late on Tuesday night.

In the 40-second-long video, the 'I Like It' singer said she had "been trying to work things out with [her] baby father for a minute now... But things haven’t been working out between us for a long time."

Cardi B has split from her baby father, Offset. Picture: Getty

The rapper - who's real name is Belcalis Almanzar - insisted that they would remain amicable for the sake of their business and child, and that she still has "a lot of love for Offset", however, they are to get divorced.

Offset later commented on the video, simply saying "y'all won".

