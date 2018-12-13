Cardi B And Offset Could Be Spending Christmas Together For Kulture’s Sake

Cardi B and Offset. Picture: PA

The couple split up a couple of weeks ago but could be spending Kulture Kiari Cephus’ first Christmas together.

It looks like there could be a Christmas reunion for Cardi B and Offset if the Migos rapper gets his way, as he wants to spend the holiday as a family.

Offset Tweeted That He Misses Cardi B And The Internet Is Not Here For It

According to TMZ, Offset is desperate to spend Kulture Kiari Cephus’ first Christmas with her, despite the couple having recently split up.

Cardi B announced that she would be filing for divorce, and although the couple haven’t disclosed the reason for their split, it’s widely thought to be due to infidelity on his part.

The couple share a daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Picture: Instagram

The site reports that Offset is planning to lavish his daughter with presents as well as a few things for Cardi too, but she’s apparently not made up her mind about how she wants to spend the holiday yet.

Offset is also planning to see his other three children from previous relationships on the day and has already publicly spoken about wanting Cardi back, and sources have claimed that Cardi isn’t totally over him either despite publicly saying otherwise.

We’ll have to wait for those holiday snaps to see whether Cardi lets him come over for the big day…

