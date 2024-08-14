Chloe Qisha: 'If I Hear The One Tree Hill Theme Song, I Go Absolutely Feral' | My Life In 20

On Air Now
To celebrate the release of her brand new single 'I Lied, I'm Sorry', we asked alt-pop prodigy Chloe Qisha to take a trip down memory lane to answer our 'My Life In 20' questions.
Not a movie but I watch Band Of Brothers at least 3-4 times a year…I love to hunker down for a whole day, crochet, and assume my final form: a grandpa.
This is so niche…but in the pandemic I somehow got into a YouTube hole of watching Olympic figure skating in the '90s, and quickly became obsessed with the super tragic love story of two Russian figure skaters. I went as far as reading an autobiography and watched all their interviews. I think if I wanted to I could create a whole PowerPoint presentation on their lives and talk about them for hours. If you know, you know.
I was meant to go to Edinburgh University to study Psychology, but I ended up changing my mind last minute and set my sights for London instead. If I didn’t end up in this city I wouldn’t have gotten into music, so I’m really grateful I made that decision at 18.
I couldn’t tell you why, but I was obsessed with Chris Evans (the actor)! I think it was the Captain America uniform haha.
I remember at the end of my birthday party I was saying goodbye to my crush, and he ended up kissing me goodbye - I was so ecstatic, I ran back to my girlfriends screaming in excitement.
Chloe Qisha - I Lied, I'm Sorry (Official Video)
Short hair! I think 15-year-old me would’ve cried if she saw me now (and not in a good way). But now I can’t go back!
My whole friend group at school was obsessed with One Tree Hill. I remember bingeing it after a breakup and it was iconic. If I hear the intro to ‘I Don’t Want to Be’ by Gavin DeGraw I go absolutely feral.
I don’t have any pre-show rituals yet...but I’m sure I will develop some. I’m definitely superstitious about a lot of things, (you can’t grow up in a Malaysian family and not be!).
Just anyone who lives on that cat island in Japan… just because being surrounded by cats for 12 hours on an island seems like a great day out for me.
My best friend at the time was probably my brother, we were raised to be really close and I’ve just always looked up to him. Although when I turned 11 he was getting ready to move to the UK for school - so life became particularly sad not having him around after that…
Picking my phone up every time I’m remotely bored. I’d love to swap mine out for an old Nokia brick from 2007 and only call or text people.
Maths. I hated maths, and I still hate maths. The source of all my anxiety in primary school (I wish I was joking). Pretty sure a teacher made me cry in front of the whole class because I couldn’t answer a maths question once and it’s haunted me ever since.
I think I wanted to be five different things at that age. A writer, a horse rider (not that I could ride a horse), a vet, a wakeboarder, and of course…a singer. Well, at least I followed through with one of those things!
G.L.U.T.T.O.N.Y (say it with me!) I will most gladly consume everything when it’s my time of the month.
The introvert in me is saying that 6 people is a few too many humans to be having at a dinner party; my dream dinner would be with my boyfriend, my best friend and my cats at home, with plenty of pizza.
Chloe Qisha - VCR Home Video (Official Video)
‘Seemingly calm but anxious’
To play Glastonbury! Definitely top of my bucket list. I’d also really love to live in Japan for a couple months. I’ve been there on holiday a couple times, but I would absolutely adore the opportunity to live there, write songs, and get into a routine!
My cat, Linney. She’s my soulmate 1000%. She just gets me, you know?
