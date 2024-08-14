Chloe Qisha: 'If I Hear The One Tree Hill Theme Song, I Go Absolutely Feral' | My Life In 20

14 August 2024, 16:59

Chloe Qisha: 'If I Hear The One Tree Hill Theme Song, I Go Absolutely Feral' | My Life In 20. Picture: Capital Buzz
To celebrate the release of her brand new single 'I Lied, I'm Sorry', we asked alt-pop prodigy Chloe Qisha to take a trip down memory lane to answer our 'My Life In 20' questions.

20) What movie could you watch 20 times over and not get bored?

Not a movie but I watch Band Of Brothers at least 3-4 times a year…I love to hunker down for a whole day, crochet, and assume my final form: a grandpa.

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

This is so niche…but in the pandemic I somehow got into a YouTube hole of watching Olympic figure skating in the '90s, and quickly became obsessed with the super tragic love story of two Russian figure skaters. I went as far as reading an autobiography and watched all their interviews. I think if I wanted to I could create a whole PowerPoint presentation on their lives and talk about them for hours. If you know, you know.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

I was meant to go to Edinburgh University to study Psychology, but I ended up changing my mind last minute and set my sights for London instead. If I didn’t end up in this city I wouldn’t have gotten into music, so I’m really grateful I made that decision at 18.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

I couldn’t tell you why, but I was obsessed with Chris Evans (the actor)! I think it was the Captain America uniform haha.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

I remember at the end of my birthday party I was saying goodbye to my crush, and he ended up kissing me goodbye - I was so ecstatic, I ran back to my girlfriends screaming in excitement.

Chloe Qisha - I Lied, I'm Sorry (Official Video)

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

Short hair! I think 15-year-old me would’ve cried if she saw me now (and not in a good way). But now I can’t go back!

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14 and why?

My whole friend group at school was obsessed with One Tree Hill. I remember bingeing it after a breakup and it was iconic. If I hear the intro to ‘I Don’t Want to Be’ by Gavin DeGraw I go absolutely feral.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

I don’t have any pre-show rituals yet...but I’m sure I will develop some. I’m definitely superstitious about a lot of things, (you can’t grow up in a Malaysian family and not be!).

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be and why?

Just anyone who lives on that cat island in Japan… just because being surrounded by cats for 12 hours on an island seems like a great day out for me.

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

My best friend at the time was probably my brother, we were raised to be really close and I’ve just always looked up to him. Although when I turned 11 he was getting ready to move to the UK for school - so life became particularly sad not having him around after that…

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

Picking my phone up every time I’m remotely bored. I’d love to swap mine out for an old Nokia brick from 2007 and only call or text people.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were nine?

Maths. I hated maths, and I still hate maths. The source of all my anxiety in primary school (I wish I was joking). Pretty sure a teacher made me cry in front of the whole class because I couldn’t answer a maths question once and it’s haunted me ever since.

8) When you were eight, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I think I wanted to be five different things at that age. A writer, a horse rider (not that I could ride a horse), a vet, a wakeboarder, and of course…a singer. Well, at least I followed through with one of those things!

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of? How does it manifest in your life?

G.L.U.T.T.O.N.Y (say it with me!) I will most gladly consume everything when it’s my time of the month.

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party (dead or alive), who would you invite?

The introvert in me is saying that 6 people is a few too many humans to be having at a dinner party; my dream dinner would be with my boyfriend, my best friend and my cats at home, with plenty of pizza.

Chloe Qisha - VCR Home Video (Official Video)

5) Name five things you can't live without.

  1. My cat
  2. My other cat
  3. My boyfriend
  4. Mum’s cooking
  5. My guitar

4) Describe yourself in four words.

‘Seemingly calm but anxious’

3) Your top three songs of all time.

  • Talking Heads - 'Once in a Lifetime'
  • Bee Gees - 'Night Fever'
  • Boy Meets Girl - 'Waiting For A Star To Fall'

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

To play Glastonbury! Definitely top of my bucket list. I’d also really love to live in Japan for a couple months. I’ve been there on holiday a couple times, but I would absolutely adore the opportunity to live there, write songs, and get into a routine!

1) Who or what is your one true love?

My cat, Linney. She’s my soulmate 1000%. She just gets me, you know?

