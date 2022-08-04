The Changes Beyoncé Has Made To ‘RENAISSANCE’ Since Its Release

By Kathryn Knight

Beyoncé has had to make a few changes to her new songs on ‘RENAISSANCE’ since its release on 29 July, including on new track ‘Heated’.

Beyoncé released ‘RENAISSANCE’ last month and it’s already become one of the biggest albums of the summer.

However, some of her new songs soon received complaints after Bey included an interpolation from Kelis’ 2003 song ‘Milkshake’ allegedly without her agreement.

Beyoncé Will Replace Offensive Term In Her Song ‘HEATED’ After Backlash

She also sang an ableist word on her track ‘HEATED’, which quickly received backlash.

But has Bey spoken out on these album adjustments, has she updated the songs and have there been any other changes to ‘RENAISSANCE’?

'RENAISSANCE' was released on 29 July. Picture: Columbia Records

Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' is fast becoming the album of the summer. Picture: Getty

Beyoncé removes Kelis’ sample from ‘ENERGY’

After Kelis heard part of her song ‘Milkshake’ had been sampled on Beyoncé’s song ‘ENERGY’, she took to Instagram to call it out, saying: “It’s not a collab, it’s theft.”

She said: “My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity, and they have everyone fooled.”

Kelis’ video went viral and a few days later Beyoncé confirmed it would be removed from the song.

Beyoncé’s website also stated the song was interpolated, which takes an existing sound and alters it while sampling takes directly from a song with no changes.

Listen to 'ENERGY' before and after 'Milkshake' interpolation was used

I’m so glad someone did this, because the first listen I missed it.



If you squint your ears, you can hear the sample of Kelis’ “Milkshake” on Beyoncé’s “Energy.” pic.twitter.com/2ZoxJJJrSD — alex. (@Alex_Washington) July 31, 2022

A TikTok user posted a short clip showing what ‘ENERGY’ sounded like before and after the ‘Milkshake’ interpolation was removed.

Someone shared it on Twitter, writing: “If you squint your ears, you can hear the sample of Kelis’ ‘Milkshake’ on Beyoncé’s ‘Energy.’”

Beyoncé changes the ableist lyric

Beyoncé’s song ‘HEATED’ included an offensive term when it was first released, but following backlash from fans she confirmed she would change the ableist lyric.

A representative for the singer said it was not "used intentionally in a harmful way".

The change came just a few weeks after Lizzo updated her song ‘Grrrls’ after including the same term.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital