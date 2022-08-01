Beyoncé Will Replace Offensive Term In Her Song ‘HEATED’ After Backlash

Beyoncé will replace an offensive term that features on 'HEATED'. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Beyoncé is to replace a term deemed ‘highly offensive’ to the disabled community on her song 'HEATED'.

Beyoncé released new album ‘Renaissance’ on Friday and one of her new songs ‘HEATED’ was quickly highlighted by listeners to contain an offensive term.

'HEATED', which is co-written by Drake, included an ableist slur twice toward the end of the song.

It’s deemed especially offensive to people with cerebral palsy.

Beyoncé's team have confirmed she'll remove the offensive term. Picture: Getty

Lizzo’s song ‘Grrrls’ was recently updated after it featured the same word.

Following backlash, Beyoncé is set to replace the word. Her publicist said in a statement it was not "used intentionally in a harmful way".

Fans are wondering whether Bey saw the backlash Lizzo faced for the same reason two months earlier.

In June, Lizzo apologised for using the slur in her single, releasing a statement in light of all the criticism.

Beyoncé has just released 'RENAISSANCE'. Picture: Getty

She wrote: "It's been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song 'GRRRLS'. Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language.

"As a fat black woman in America, I've had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or unintentionally.)"

She went on: "I'm proud to say there's a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change. This is a result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist I'm dedicated to being part of the change I've been waiting to see in the world."

It looks like ‘Renaissance’ is set to top the album charts this week after Beyoncé’s album took the Bey hive by storm at the weekend.

Bey dropped ‘BREAK MY SOUL’ a few weeks before its release, and the tune went straight to No.1 on The Sky VIP Official Big Top 40.

