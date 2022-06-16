Beyoncé Announces Comeback Album ‘Renaissance’

Beyoncé announces comeback album ‘Renaissance’. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Beyoncé is coming back into our lives and our hearts are healing.

Beyoncé has announced a brand new album coming on 29 July, her seventh studio album after six years away.

Queen Bey has had fans holding out hope for new music ever since she released 'Lemonade' in 2016.

And The Hive are shedding tears of joy after she announced her upcoming project, 'Renaissance'.

She changed her Instagram bio on Wednesday night to: “act i RENAISSANCE.”

94th Annual Academy Awards - Show. Picture: Getty

Beyoncé’s album is available to pre-save on Spotify and Apple Music and reportedly has 16 tracks to bless our ears.

Naturally, fans are flooding Twitter with hilarious memes to share their reactions to the best news of 2022.

“Beyoncé doing pre orders, foreshadowing and actually ANNOUNCING a release date… she’s coming for BLOOD,” one person tweeted.

“We haven't had an official release date from Beyonce since 24th July 2011. Y'all don't understand how seeing that 29 July has me feeling,” wrote another.

Beyoncé has 28 Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

In the past, Bey has dropped her music unannounced, keeping fans on edge between every release.

Some are even predicting Bey to follow-up the album with a tour: “the fact that i’m bout to be fighting for my life to get beyoncé tickets.”

Bey hinted at ‘Renaissance’ in a Harpers Bazaar interview a whole year ago, during which she was asked about new music.

“I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible,” she said. “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare.”

BEYONCÉ IS COMING WHICH MEANS TOUR DATES ARE COMING WHICH MEANS IF SHE COMES HERE I WILL BE SEEING BEYONCÉ *catches the holy ghost* — Layla 🦋 (@glamsquadhippie) June 16, 2022

SO BEYONCÉ IS COMING BACK TO GIVE US A 16 SONG ALBUM NEXT MONTH. #Renaissance pic.twitter.com/Bkoj9T2sb5 — RCE (@moreofmaur) June 16, 2022

me reviewing my history renaissance lessons from two years ago so i can understand beyoncé’s references in her new album pic.twitter.com/mB2cAkoFpI — reNAYssance ♓︎ (@itsbarbey) June 16, 2022

Bey’s last album was the soundtrack she curated for movie The Lion King, 'The Lion King: The Gift'. She also released Black Is King as a visual album at the same time.

‘Renaissance’ will be the follow-up to ‘Lemonade’, which was her last album in 2016.

It’s seemingly a double album, with the first being title ‘act 1.’

