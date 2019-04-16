Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis: ‘I Just Want You To Accept Me’

Bebe Rexha has revealed she has bipolar disorder. Picture: Getty

Bebe Rexha has opened up about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, saying she’s “not ashamed anymore”.

‘In The Name Of Love’ singer Bebe Rexha said she “didn’t understand” why she felt so sick before she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, feeling lows which left her housebound and highs which made her energy levels soar.

Opening up about her mental condition to her 1.32 million Twitter followers, the 29 year old said: “For the longest time, I didn’t understand why I felt so sick. Why I felt lows that made me not want to leave my house or be around people and why I felt highs that wouldn’t let me sleep, wouldn’t let me stop working or creating music. Now I know why.”

Bebe Rexha opened up about her bipolar disorder in a series of tweets. Picture: Bebe Rexha/Twitter

She added: “I’m bipolar and I’m not ashamed anymore. That is all. (Crying my eyes out.)”

Bebe then promised she isn’t holding anything back in her next album, saying it’ll be her “favourite album ever”.

“I don’t want you to feel sorry for me. I just want you to accept me. That’s all. Love you,” she ended her series of tweets.

The NHS explains people with bipolar disorder experience extreme mood swings of either depression or mania – where they feel high and overactive.

Each experience of mood can last several weeks, with sufferers rarely experiencing a “normal” mood.

