Molly-Mae Hague Reveals She And Tommy Fury Broke A Huge Love Island Rule In The Villa

10 June 2022, 15:26

Molly-Mae learnt of her newfound fame and Love Island backlash whilst in the villa
Molly-Mae learnt of her newfound fame and Love Island backlash whilst in the villa. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram/ITV2
Molly-Mae Hague learned information from the outside world during her time on Love Island.

Molly-Mae Hague has made a rare comment about her time on Love Island with boyfriend Tommy Fury, admitting that they broke a huge rule whilst in the villa.

The PLT creative director explained how the rule-break tainted her experience on the show.

In her memoir, Becoming Molly-Mae, the social media star revealed that during her last day in the villa back in 2019, she and her boxer boyfriend tuned into breakfast TV, where they learned what the public opinion of their relationship was.

Molly-Mae explained that a member of the Love Island crew accidentally left a television remote in the villa, leaving the couple to get a sneak preview of what the public thought of them.

Molly-Mae Hague opened up about her time on Love Island
Molly-Mae Hague opened up about her time on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Recalling the moment, she wrote in her book: “What that meant, I found out on the day of the final. Before the live final ceremony itself, Tommy and I were watching TV - we weren't meant to, but the crew had forgotten to take the remote out of our bedroom!

"The message was: everyone hates Molly, she cries crocodile tears, she's fake, she doesn't like Tommy, she's only there for the money.

"It was really, really, really savage. Tommy and I just sat there watching TV, feeling like....Oh."

She goes on to say that it was her first experience of negative comments and trolling, confessing she feared getting her phone back afterwards.

Molly-Mae revealed she learnt of her fame whilst in the villa
Molly-Mae revealed she learnt of her fame whilst in the villa. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Molly-Mae Hague appeared on Love Island in 2019
Molly-Mae Hague appeared on Love Island in 2019. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have been together for three years
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have been together for three years. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae also revealed that she learned of her huge platform when her sister Zoe Hague entered the villa during the contestants’ family visits.

The reality TV star said Zoe sneakily drew the shape of 2.2 - standing for 2.2million Instagram followers - during her visit, with the influencer recalling how stunned she was at her newfound large following.

Molly-Mae has gone on to become arguably the biggest Islander from any series ever - and she and Tommy are the only couple from their series to still be going strong.

