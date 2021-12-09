Molly-Mae Hague Supports BFF Maura Higgins In Latest Career Move

9 December 2021, 11:52

Molly-Mae Hague and her Love Island BFF had the ultimate reunion at Maura Higgins’ Ann Summers event.

Molly-Mae Hague supported her best friend Maura Higgins at her Ann Summers Christmas event on Wednesday evening.

Attending the event together, the former Love Island ladies beamed with excitement as Maura launched her festive new campaign for the lingerie company.

Molly-Mae Hague's Comments Are All Filled With The Same Comment About Tommy Fury

The Irish beauty shared snaps from the event on her Instagram Stories, including a photo with BFF, Molly-Mae.

In a picture posted by celeb hairdresser Carl Bembridge, Molly-Mae and Maura looked as chic as ever as they smiled for the snap.

Molly-Mae Hague supported Maura Higgins' new Ann Summers launch
Molly-Mae Hague supported Maura Higgins' new Ann Summers launch. Picture: @carlbembridgehair/Instagram
Molly-Mae Hague celebrated Maura Higgins' new festive Ann Summers launch
Molly-Mae Hague celebrated Maura Higgins' new festive Ann Summers launch. Picture: Getty

This isn’t the first time the social media influencer has supported Maura, as the pair are known to hype each other up online and even more so in real life as they’ve attended an array of events together in the past.

Following Maura’s split from her Strictly beau Giovanni Pernice, the reality TV star has been focusing on her career, which has been going from strength to strength.

Taking a break from the reality TV route, however, Maura signed with Elite Model Management and their sister agency EWG Management in New York and LA, last month.

Molly-Mae Hague and Maura Higgins are always super supportive of each other
Molly-Mae Hague and Maura Higgins are always super supportive of each other. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Molly-Mae Hague and Maura Higgins have become two of the most successful Love Islanders
Molly-Mae Hague and Maura Higgins have become two of the most successful Love Islanders. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Maura revealed she wants to focus on modelling following the success of her brand partnership with Ann Summers.

She previously told the tabloids: “I’m so excited about this new chapter in my life, working in TV alongside modelling has always been one of my biggest passions and I can’t wait to share some of the projects I’m going to be working on.”

Meanwhile, Molly-Mae has had a super successful year, with her biggest career achievement thus far coming in August as she was announced as the creative director of PLT in the UK and Europe.

