Molly-Mae Hague's Comments Are All Filled With The Same Comment About Tommy Fury

7 December 2021, 13:06

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague’s followers have all been sharing the same comment about boyfriend Tommy Fury on her latest Instagram picture.

Molly-Mae Hague’s most recent Instagram post has been filled with comments from fans about her boyfriend, Tommy Fury.

The boxer made headlines after it was reported that he had decided to pull out of his fight with Jake Paul, which was scheduled to take place on December 18.

Molly-Mae Hague Shocks Fans With Before & After Photos 2 Years Apart

Rushing to find out why the former Love Island star decided to not go ahead with the fight as planned, people took to Molly-Mae’s latest photo to all say the same thing, asking her why her beau had pulled out.

One fan commented: “Tell Tommy to rejoin.”

Fans were all sharing the same comment underneath Molly-Mae's most recent Instagram post
Fans were all sharing the same comment underneath Molly-Mae's most recent Instagram post. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have been together since 2019
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have been together since 2019. Picture: @tommyfury/Instagram

“Tommy fumbles,” shared another user, while another wrote, "What happened to Tommy?”

A fourth went on to ask: “Why did Tommy pull out?”

However, it wasn’t long until fans got an answer from Tommy himself, after he took to Instagram to address why he decided to pull out from the fight.

The 22-year-old explained that he was forced to withdraw ‘due to a bacterial chest infection and broken rib’.

Tommy Fury has pulled out of his fight with Jake Paul
Tommy Fury has pulled out of his fight with Jake Paul. Picture: @tommyfury/Instagram
Tommy Fury hopes to reschedule the Jake Paul fight for next year
Tommy Fury hopes to reschedule the Jake Paul fight for next year. Picture: @tommyfury/Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Tommy added: “The beginning of my camp was going so incredibly and I never expected anything to come in my way from a victory on December 18.

"I can't express now disappointed I am and I really do hope we can get this fight rescheduled in the new year. I want this fight to happen more than anything.

"I'm now regretfully putting my focus on recovery and a further reschedule date."

Tommy’s fight promoter Frank Warren went on to add that they are working with Jake Paul’s team to see if they can reschedule for the new year.

