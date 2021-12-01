Molly-Mae Hague Shocks Fans With Before & After Photos 2 Years Apart

Molly-Mae showed before and after pics taken two years apart. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague shared a photo of herself from 2019 and the Love Islander looks remarkably different in a comparison photo taken just days ago.

Molly-Mae Hague has ditched face and lip fillers over the past 18 months, sporting a more natural appearance and keeping her fans in the loop with the changes she makes.

And after visiting Winter Wonderland this week, Love Island 2019 star Molly-Mae captured a picture similar to one she took at the festive attraction in 2019, revealing a remarkable before and after transformation.

“Tap to age me two years,” she wrote above an Instagram Stories post of herself in 2019 posing with a box of churros.

Molly-Mae Hague shared a two-year-old photo. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

She then uploaded the 2021 snap, showing her again holding a pack of churros and wearing the same brown teddy coat.

Molly-Mae spent thousands this year on reversing her cosmetic enhancements, removing her lip filler, jaw filler and cosmetic bonding on her teeth.

She also used her platform to urge young followers to wait a few years before deciding to get cosmetic procedures.

"Wait a good few years until your face has matured and you get a little bit older, and then make decisions about cosmetic work,” she said.

Molly-Mae Hague dissolved her lip filler last year. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague had jaw filler, cheek filler and lip filler. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

After having her composite bonds removed to reveal her natural teeth, Molly told fans in a YouTube video: "I think I’ve taken all the steps that I want to take now in reversing all the mistakes I made with the fillers, getting things done that I didn’t necessarily need to get done and didn’t think through at the time, about two or three years ago.

“I literally got the composite bonds that I had on my teeth two days before Love Island and I don’t regret it but it just wasn’t a necessary thing to do and I was just young.”

She has been praised for embracing her natural features and opening up about her experiences with cosmetic work, with many calling her a "real influencer" for being so honest.

