Molly-Mae Hague Shocks Fans With Before & After Photos 2 Years Apart

1 December 2021, 11:29 | Updated: 1 December 2021, 11:48

Molly-Mae showed before and after pics taken two years apart
Molly-Mae showed before and after pics taken two years apart. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague shared a photo of herself from 2019 and the Love Islander looks remarkably different in a comparison photo taken just days ago.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Molly-Mae Hague has ditched face and lip fillers over the past 18 months, sporting a more natural appearance and keeping her fans in the loop with the changes she makes.

And after visiting Winter Wonderland this week, Love Island 2019 star Molly-Mae captured a picture similar to one she took at the festive attraction in 2019, revealing a remarkable before and after transformation.

Molly-Mae Hague Before Love Island: Her Transformation In Pictures

“Tap to age me two years,” she wrote above an Instagram Stories post of herself in 2019 posing with a box of churros.

Molly-Mae Hague shared a two-year-old photo
Molly-Mae Hague shared a two-year-old photo. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

She then uploaded the 2021 snap, showing her again holding a pack of churros and wearing the same brown teddy coat.

Molly-Mae spent thousands this year on reversing her cosmetic enhancements, removing her lip filler, jaw filler and cosmetic bonding on her teeth.

She also used her platform to urge young followers to wait a few years before deciding to get cosmetic procedures.

"Wait a good few years until your face has matured and you get a little bit older, and then make decisions about cosmetic work,” she said.

Molly-Mae Hague dissolved her lip filler last year
Molly-Mae Hague dissolved her lip filler last year. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae Hague had jaw filler, cheek filler and lip filler
Molly-Mae Hague had jaw filler, cheek filler and lip filler. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

After having her composite bonds removed to reveal her natural teeth, Molly told fans in a YouTube video: "I think I’ve taken all the steps that I want to take now in reversing all the mistakes I made with the fillers, getting things done that I didn’t necessarily need to get done and didn’t think through at the time, about two or three years ago.

“I literally got the composite bonds that I had on my teeth two days before Love Island and I don’t regret it but it just wasn’t a necessary thing to do and I was just young.”

She has been praised for embracing her natural features and opening up about her experiences with cosmetic work, with many calling her a "real influencer" for being so honest.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Perrie Edwards Brit Awards

Little Mix Perrie Edwards: Where Is She From? Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Age And Instagram Revealed

Little Mix

Who is Majesty to Rihanna? Why fans think Riri has kids

Does Rihanna Have Kids? Why The Internet Is Confused Amid Pregnancy Rumours

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett

Which Islanders have gone back to their original workplaces?

All The Islanders Who Went Back To Their Old Jobs

TV & Film

Faye Winter had a pretty awkward encounter with Teddy Soares' family

Love Island’s Teddy Reveals Faye’s Super Awkward Encounter With His Family

Shawn Mendes is missing his shared dog with Camilla Cabello following their split

Shawn Mendes Wants 'Split Custody' Of Dog After Camila Cabello Split

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld takes on Forfeit Bullseye

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Takes On Capital's Forfeit Bullseye

Exclusive
Little Mix respond to hiatus rumours

WATCH: Little Mix Respond To Hiatus Rumours

Exclusive
Tom Grennan has a family connection to Niall Horan

WATCH: Tom Grennan & Niall Horan Have A Surprising Family Connection

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran wanted to join One Direction

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Reveals He Wanted To Be In One Direction

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her