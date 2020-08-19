Molly-Mae Hague Teases Baby Plans With Boyfriend Tommy Fury

On Air Now
19 August 2020, 10:20
Molly-Mae Hague has revealed when she plans to have a baby with her Love Island boyfriend, Tommy Fury.
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about when she wants to start a family and it’s sooner than fans think!
Taking to her Instagram story, the PLT ambassador did a Q&A with fans, with one curious fan asking her when she’ll be ready for a child with her boyfriend Tommy Fury.
They asked: “How much longer will it be before you and Tommy have a baby?”
The 21-year-old responded, saying: “Definitely answered this one before but probably not ages.”
She continued: “Like, I've always wanted to have a baby like slightly younger anyways.
"So, I’m not gonna be super super old, I’m not gonna be super super young, but, I don’t know.”
The reality star added underneath the video: “Who knows basically.”
Molly-Mae and her boxer beau Tommy have officially been together for over a year, celebrating their first anniversary last month.
They initially met in the Love Island villa and have been together ever since!
The couple even moved in together, into a luxury apartment in Manchester, and have gone from strength to strength.
They’ve previously sparked engagement rumours, and with Molly-Mae’s latest baby hint, we’re keeping our eyes peeled for any more updates from the adorable couple!
