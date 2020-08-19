Molly-Mae Hague Teases Baby Plans With Boyfriend Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague admitted she wants to be a young mum. Picture: Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed when she plans to have a baby with her Love Island boyfriend, Tommy Fury.

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about when she wants to start a family and it’s sooner than fans think!

Taking to her Instagram story, the PLT ambassador did a Q&A with fans, with one curious fan asking her when she’ll be ready for a child with her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

They asked: “How much longer will it be before you and Tommy have a baby?”

The 21-year-old responded, saying: “Definitely answered this one before but probably not ages.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy have been dating for over a year. Picture: Instagram

The couple met on Love Island in 2019. Picture: Instagram

She continued: “Like, I've always wanted to have a baby like slightly younger anyways.

"So, I’m not gonna be super super old, I’m not gonna be super super young, but, I don’t know.”

The reality star added underneath the video: “Who knows basically.”

Molly-Mae and her boxer beau Tommy have officially been together for over a year, celebrating their first anniversary last month.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae are currently on holiday together in Greece. Picture: Instagram

They initially met in the Love Island villa and have been together ever since!

The couple even moved in together, into a luxury apartment in Manchester, and have gone from strength to strength.

They’ve previously sparked engagement rumours, and with Molly-Mae’s latest baby hint, we’re keeping our eyes peeled for any more updates from the adorable couple!

