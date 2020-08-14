Molly-Mae Hague At Centre Of PLT And Missguided Brand Rivalry

Molly-Mae Hague went on to sign a staggering seven-figure sum with PLT. Picture: PA/Instagram

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague turned down a brand deal with Missguided after being offered more money by PrettyLittleThing and now customers are seeing just how competitive the brands are.

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague has made headlines after it was revealed she turned down £350,000 and an £80,000 Range Rover to work with Missguided.

The 21-year-old reality star went on to sign a £1million deal with rival clothing company PrettyLittleThing and shoppers have now noticed just how competitive the fashion brands are.

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Tipped For Strictly Come Dancing 2020

It all started when Channel 4 aired a documentary called Inside Missguided: Made In Manchester, on August 12, where it was explained the social media influencer had turned down their six-figure deal.

However, it all turned salty when her new advert with PLT made its debut on Channel 4 during the documentary, with a lot of fans rushing to comment on the rivalry.

Fans of the clothing brands branded the comment 'savage'. Picture: Twitter

The Love Island star has been working with PLT since leaving the villa. Picture: Instagram

If that wasn’t enough, some people even noticed that during the episode, PLT had dropped a notification reminder for customers, which fans of the brand dubbed ‘savage’.

The notification read: “Not feelin’ what you’re watchin’ on TV? Girl, who can blame you. But DW we’ve got the new in styles you will LOVE! [sic]”

One person shared a screenshot of the pop-up on Twitter, writing: “PLT comms are savage [laughing emoji] #InsideMissguided.”

Another wrote: "There's a documentary about Missguided on Channel 4 now and PLT have bought the first ad and also sent this push notification out."

There's a documentary about Missguided on Channel 4 now and PLT have bought the first ad and also sent this push notification out.



Even better the ad starred Molly Mae and the documentary is now about Missguided trying to get her on board a while back. pic.twitter.com/NaY9Ef6vaS — Adam Garnsey (@garnsee) August 12, 2020

Most of Boohoo's brands ended up advertising throughout the show, PLT are in the top spot on Google for people searching Missguided, Molly Mae with a well timed post to Instagram and PLT trending higher on Twitter thanks to well timed competition and hashtag #ProudToBePLT — Adam Garnsey (@garnsee) August 12, 2020

They continued: "Even better the ad starred Molly Mae and the documentary is now about Missguided trying to get her on board a while back [sic].”

In a separate tweet, the fan added: "Most of Boohoo's brands ended up advertising throughout the show, PLT are in the top spot on Google for people searching Missguided.

"Molly Mae with a well-timed post to Instagram and PLT trending higher on Twitter thanks to well-timed competition and hashtag #ProudToBePLT [sic].”

There full four episodes of the documentary are now available to watch on All4.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital”!