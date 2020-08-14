Molly-Mae Hague At Centre Of PLT And Missguided Brand Rivalry
14 August 2020, 13:25
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague turned down a brand deal with Missguided after being offered more money by PrettyLittleThing and now customers are seeing just how competitive the brands are.
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague has made headlines after it was revealed she turned down £350,000 and an £80,000 Range Rover to work with Missguided.
The 21-year-old reality star went on to sign a £1million deal with rival clothing company PrettyLittleThing and shoppers have now noticed just how competitive the fashion brands are.
It all started when Channel 4 aired a documentary called Inside Missguided: Made In Manchester, on August 12, where it was explained the social media influencer had turned down their six-figure deal.
However, it all turned salty when her new advert with PLT made its debut on Channel 4 during the documentary, with a lot of fans rushing to comment on the rivalry.
If that wasn’t enough, some people even noticed that during the episode, PLT had dropped a notification reminder for customers, which fans of the brand dubbed ‘savage’.
The notification read: “Not feelin’ what you’re watchin’ on TV? Girl, who can blame you. But DW we’ve got the new in styles you will LOVE! [sic]”
One person shared a screenshot of the pop-up on Twitter, writing: “PLT comms are savage [laughing emoji] #InsideMissguided.”
Another wrote: "There's a documentary about Missguided on Channel 4 now and PLT have bought the first ad and also sent this push notification out."
There's a documentary about Missguided on Channel 4 now and PLT have bought the first ad and also sent this push notification out.— Adam Garnsey (@garnsee) August 12, 2020
Even better the ad starred Molly Mae and the documentary is now about Missguided trying to get her on board a while back. pic.twitter.com/NaY9Ef6vaS
Most of Boohoo's brands ended up advertising throughout the show, PLT are in the top spot on Google for people searching Missguided, Molly Mae with a well timed post to Instagram and PLT trending higher on Twitter thanks to well timed competition and hashtag #ProudToBePLT— Adam Garnsey (@garnsee) August 12, 2020
They continued: "Even better the ad starred Molly Mae and the documentary is now about Missguided trying to get her on board a while back [sic].”
In a separate tweet, the fan added: "Most of Boohoo's brands ended up advertising throughout the show, PLT are in the top spot on Google for people searching Missguided.
"Molly Mae with a well-timed post to Instagram and PLT trending higher on Twitter thanks to well-timed competition and hashtag #ProudToBePLT [sic].”
There full four episodes of the documentary are now available to watch on All4.
