Molly-Mae Hague At Centre Of PLT And Missguided Brand Rivalry

14 August 2020, 13:25

Molly-Mae Hague went on to sign a staggering seven-figure sum with PLT
Molly-Mae Hague went on to sign a staggering seven-figure sum with PLT. Picture: PA/Instagram

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague turned down a brand deal with Missguided after being offered more money by PrettyLittleThing and now customers are seeing just how competitive the brands are.

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague has made headlines after it was revealed she turned down £350,000 and an £80,000 Range Rover to work with Missguided.

The 21-year-old reality star went on to sign a £1million deal with rival clothing company PrettyLittleThing and shoppers have now noticed just how competitive the fashion brands are.

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Tipped For Strictly Come Dancing 2020

It all started when Channel 4 aired a documentary called Inside Missguided: Made In Manchester, on August 12, where it was explained the social media influencer had turned down their six-figure deal.

However, it all turned salty when her new advert with PLT made its debut on Channel 4 during the documentary, with a lot of fans rushing to comment on the rivalry.

Fans of the clothing brands branded the comment 'savage'
Fans of the clothing brands branded the comment 'savage'. Picture: Twitter
The Love Island star has been working with PLT since leaving the villa
The Love Island star has been working with PLT since leaving the villa. Picture: Instagram

If that wasn’t enough, some people even noticed that during the episode, PLT had dropped a notification reminder for customers, which fans of the brand dubbed ‘savage’.

The notification read: “Not feelin’ what you’re watchin’ on TV? Girl, who can blame you. But DW we’ve got the new in styles you will LOVE! [sic]”

One person shared a screenshot of the pop-up on Twitter, writing: “PLT comms are savage [laughing emoji] #InsideMissguided.”

Another wrote: "There's a documentary about Missguided on Channel 4 now and PLT have bought the first ad and also sent this push notification out."

They continued: "Even better the ad starred Molly Mae and the documentary is now about Missguided trying to get her on board a while back [sic].”

In a separate tweet, the fan added: "Most of Boohoo's brands ended up advertising throughout the show, PLT are in the top spot on Google for people searching Missguided.

"Molly Mae with a well-timed post to Instagram and PLT trending higher on Twitter thanks to well-timed competition and hashtag #ProudToBePLT [sic].”

There full four episodes of the documentary are now available to watch on All4.

