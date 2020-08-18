Molly-Mae Hague Reveals Bloody Wound Just Days After She ‘Nearly Died’ On Holiday With Maura Higgins

Molly-Mae showed fans her eye injury on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague and Maura Higgins have shared further experiences from their holiday in Greece after the Love Island star claimed they ‘nearly died’ on a boat trip over the weekend.

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague and Maura Higgins have shared with fans a number of things that didn’t go as planned during their holiday to Greece.

The most recent Instagram story posted by the 21-year-old PLT ambassador showed a close-up of Molly-Mae’s slashed eye after revealing she injured herself in ‘the sea’.

Sharing a picture of her bloody wound, she wrote: “Acrylic nail straight in the eyelid. Lovelyyy [sic].

“Me and the sea just have not mixed well this holiday.”

Molly-Mae showed fans a close-up snap of the cut above her eye. Picture: Instagram

This comes just days after she and Maura revealed they ‘nearly died’ during a boat trip they had.

The pair, who were on holiday with Molly-Mae’s sister, Zoe, and hairstylist Jay Birmingham, shared posts on social media showing them pleading with the captain to turn the boat back around to shore, following their shock.

Explaining what went down, the girlfriend of Tommy Fury wrote: "The reality of our boat day. I will never take another day in my life for granted again. We genuinely thought we were going to die. I’m not even being dramatic.

"Basically the waves were that bad the boat was almost capsizing and the drivers didn't speak English."

Molly-Mae detailed the horror experience she had on her boat trip in Crete. Picture: Instagram

Maura Higgins joked that she couldn't board her flight home. Picture: Instagram

She continued: "There were no life jackets, baring in mind me and my sis are both fully qualified lifeguards. We were both fearing for our lives.

"Was meant to be a relaxing day, sunbathing etc. and look at the fear on their faces please [sic].”

Maura also weighed in on the situation, adding: "So guys, we got on a beautiful yacht today, well what we thought was a beautiful yacht and we nearly died, and that is the truth. Strong life guard, another strong life guard and they were petrified. Me and Jay were nearly vomiting.”

The Irish beauty recently joked on Instagram that she had ‘missed her flight’ back home, poking fun at the mishaps the pair endured during their vacation.

