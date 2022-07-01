Mo Gilligan Tipped To Host Big Brother When The Hit Reality Show Returns

Mo Gilligan is said to be a favourite to host Big Brother. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Mo Gilligan is apparently a favourite to join Big Brother as the host when the possible reboot takes place.

There have been rumours swirling around who will host the potential reboot of Big Brother - and now Mo Gilligan is said to be at the top of the wish list.

According to this tabloid, the Masked Singer judge is tipped to be the new face of the hit reality show as producers are said to be looking for a ‘fresh start’ as the series will reportedly switch from its original Channel 5 format to ITV.

An insider told the publication: “He has the one thing that any Big Brother needs — pure on-screen energy.

“Although Rylan and Davina have that in bucketloads, producers are keen to make a fresh start with the show.”

The source continued: “So they want a host who is not associated with the reality show’s previous incarnations.

“They also want a cool figure who is going to hook in the younger viewers the reboot is likely to appeal to.”

This comes after it was reported in April that former CBB winner Rylan Clark was in the running to become the host of the potential reboot.

ITV are yet to confirm whether the reality show will return to our screens as negations are said to still be underway.

Mo’s career has gone from strength to strength as he added hosting to his CV following his comedian roots.

He has already been killing it on tour with his comedy shows and hosted his very own The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan and even hosted the 2022 BRITs taking over from Jack Whitehall.

