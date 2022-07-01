Mo Gilligan Tipped To Host Big Brother When The Hit Reality Show Returns

1 July 2022, 16:40

Mo Gilligan is said to be a favourite to host Big Brother
Mo Gilligan is said to be a favourite to host Big Brother. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Mo Gilligan is apparently a favourite to join Big Brother as the host when the possible reboot takes place.

There have been rumours swirling around who will host the potential reboot of Big Brother - and now Mo Gilligan is said to be at the top of the wish list.

According to this tabloid, the Masked Singer judge is tipped to be the new face of the hit reality show as producers are said to be looking for a ‘fresh start’ as the series will reportedly switch from its original Channel 5 format to ITV.

Who Was Dumped From Love Island? Fans Think They’ve Worked It Out

An insider told the publication: “He has the one thing that any Big Brother needs — pure on-screen energy.

“Although Rylan and Davina have that in bucketloads, producers are keen to make a fresh start with the show.”

Mo Gilligan is tipped to host Big Brother's alleged reboot
Mo Gilligan is tipped to host Big Brother's alleged reboot. Picture: Alamy

The source continued: “So they want a host who is not associated with the reality show’s previous incarnations.

“They also want a cool figure who is going to hook in the younger viewers the reboot is likely to appeal to.”

This comes after it was reported in April that former CBB winner Rylan Clark was in the running to become the host of the potential reboot.

Emma Willis formerly hosted Big Brother
Emma Willis formerly hosted Big Brother. Picture: Alamy
Big Brother is reportedly returning for a huge reboot next year
Big Brother is reportedly returning for a huge reboot next year. Picture: Alamy

ITV are yet to confirm whether the reality show will return to our screens as negations are said to still be underway.

Mo’s career has gone from strength to strength as he added hosting to his CV following his comedian roots.

He has already been killing it on tour with his comedy shows and hosted his very own The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan and even hosted the 2022 BRITs taking over from Jack Whitehall.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

This Winning Weekend we're sending you to the Wimbledon Championships

Win Tickets To See Lady Gaga This Winning Weekend

Radio

Love Island fans are adamant they know who's been dumped from the villa

Who Was Dumped From Love Island? Fans Think They’ve Worked It Out

Love Island's first Casa Amor contestant has been rumoured

Love Island’s First Casa Amor Contestant ‘Revealed’ As Gemma Owen 'Lookalike'

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift have kept their romance low-key

Who Is Taylor Swift's Fiancé Joe Alwyn? All The Facts From Net Worth To Acting Roles

Taylor Swift

The richest 'Love Island' contestants of all time

Love Island Rich List: Which Contestants Are Millionaires & Have Made The Most Money?

Kylie Jenner fans are convinced they've uncovered her son's name after changing it from Wolf Webster

All The Clues That Kylie Jenner Has Finally Settled On Her Son’s Name

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Daley opens up about the pressure he faced as a young athlete

WATCH: Tom Daley Relates To Emma Raducanu And The Pressure She Faces

Exclusive
Halsey & Roman make amends

WATCH: Halsey & Roman Kemp Make Amends After Years Of Feuding

Exclusive
Steve Carell chatted about his latest movie role

WATCH: Steve Carell Is The Voice Coach We All Need

Exclusive
Chloe Burrows talks about Love Island season 8

WATCH: Chloe Burrows Gives Love Island's 2022 Cast Her Stamp Of Approval

Exclusive
Jeff Goldblum tries to save a superfan

WATCH: Jeff Goldblum Tortures A Superfan

Calvin Harris on collabing with Little Mix

WATCH: Calvin Harris Responds To Little Mix Collab Rumours

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star