Rylan Clark Favourite To Become Next Big Brother Host As Reality Show Returns

Rylan Clark is in the running to host the return of Big Brother in 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Big Brother is reportedly set to return in 2023 and Rylan Clark has been tipped as the favourite to host the reality show.

Rylan Clark has been named as the favourite to host the rebooted Big Brother when it reportedly returns next year.

According to this tabloid, Rylan is the front-runner to host the new series of the show following on from previous hosts Davina McCall and Emma Willis.

An insider said: “Rylan put himself front and centre with a number of telly producers the moment he found out Big Brother was coming back.

“He absolutely loves the show and when the news broke he texted a handful of people to show just how excited he was about Big Brother’s return.”

Rylan Clark has been named as the favourite to host the return of Big Brother. Picture: Alamy

The source went on to say that Rylan, who won Big Brother in 2013, ‘couldn’t have made it any clearer with his intention – he would love that job’.

They continued: “Those working on the early stages of the production think the same and this role is made for Rylan. He is the first choice of host above Davina and Emma for many.

“Rylan is really current and has a huge following, plus his love of Big Brother makes him the ultimate fan. There really is no one better placed to take it on.”

Rylan Clark won Big Brother in 2013. Picture: Alamy

Emma Willis and Davina McCall previously hosted Big Brother. Picture: Alamy

The celeb version of Big Brother finished in September 2018, with the regular version going on to end its final series just days after.

The show’s return is said to be coming in Autumn 2023 and this time on ITV2 ‘to open it up to a new audience of younger fans’ rather than its former Channel 5.

Rylan has previously worked on Bit On The Side and also hosted the Big Brother: Best Shows Ever on E4 with Davina back in 2020.

