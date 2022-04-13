Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Was Nearly In Stranger Things

Nicola Coughlan was nearly in another Netflix staple. Picture: Netflix/Alamy

By Capital FM

Nicola Coughlan revealed the role she missed out on after auditioning for Stranger Things before she bagged Bridgerton.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

We all know and love Nicola Coughlan as the mischievous Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton – but did you know she was nearly part of another Netflix smash hit.

If you don’t know the 35-year-old from the steamy Regency-era drama then you may recognise her from Channel 4 sensation Derry Girls.

WATCH: Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

However, one gig that Coughlan just missed out on was a coveted role on none other than Stranger Things...

Nicola Coughlan nearly bagged an iconic Stranger Things role. Picture: Alamy

Nicola could have been in the third series of Stranger Things. Picture: Netflix

The actress revealed to BuzzFeed that she auditioned for the character of Robin Buckley for season three of the sci-fi drama but ultimately lost out to Maya Hawke.

Nicola spoke to the publication about her pre-Bridgerton auditions that didn't pan: "I auditioned for Stranger Things a number of years ago."

The actress gracefully praised Maya for her take on the 'alternative girl' character, Coughlan said: "She was far better than I ever would have been."

She went on to talk about the times of rejection she's faced as an actors in the business and how it can ultimately lead you to other roles.

Nicola Coughlan reprised her role of Penelope Featherington in season 2 of Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

The role of Robin went to Maya Hawke. Picture: Netflix

Nicola told BuzzFeed: "It's a good lesson to actors: Watch the stuff you didn't get, because you'll totally understand how it's not personal."

"You're just right for some things, and you're not right for other things," she poignantly said.

Luckily, it wasn't too long after that Coughlan won a role on the famously steamy show. The second season of Bridgerton quickly became the most-watched English-language TV title on Netflix!

The drama first made waves when the first series landed on the streaming platform on Christmas Day back in 2020 – and the rest is history.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital