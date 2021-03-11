5 Things You Didn’t Know About Megan Thee Stallion As She Gets Ready To Perform At The Grammys 2021

Megan Thee Stallion has been nominated for four Grammys. Picture: Instagram/PA/YouTube

As fans gear up to watch Megan Thee Stallion at The Grammys 2021, here are five facts about the rapper that you didn’t know before, including her Grammy nominations.

The Grammys 2021 has one of the hottest line-ups yet as we’re expecting to see a number of huge artists take to the stage to give some memorable performances, including Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish.

The lady of the night AKA Meg is up for a whopping four Grammy Awards!

As we gear up to watch the highly-anticipated show, which is set to take place on 14 March, let’s take a look at which Grammys Megan Thee Stallion has been nominated for, and a few other fun facts you didn’t know about the ‘Savage’ rapper…

Megan Thee Stallion is 26 years old. Picture: PA

How many Grammy Awards has Megan Thee Stallion been nominated for?

It was announced that not only is Meg set to give us an incredible performance at the 2021 Grammys, but she is also up for four nominations!

Here’s what she’s been nominated for:

Record of the Year: ‘Savage’

Best New Artist

Best Rap Performance: ‘Savage’

Best Rap Song: ‘Savage’

Megan achieved international success with her aforementioned track, which became arguably the biggest TikTok song after it sparked millions of people trying out the dance.

If that isn't incredible enough, Beyonce also remixed the bop, proving Queen Bey can’t get enough of the iconic song either!

Megan Thee Stallion teamed up with Cardi B last year to give us their huge bop, 'WAP'. Picture: YouTube

How did Megan Thee Stallion come up with her rap name?

The ‘WAP’ songstress has apparently had her rap name picked out since she was just 15 years old!

She previously revealed in an interview with Vulture that someone nicknamed her a ‘stallion’ when she was a teen due to her height, as she’s 5ft 10, and she’s kept the name ever since!

Megan Thee Stallion's mother was a rapper

The ‘Hot Girl Summer’ artist clearly has music in her blood as her mother was also a rapper called Holly Thomas, and went by the stage name Holly-wood.

Megan used to go along to the studio with her mother, where she clearly picked up a thing or two about music as she has gone on to have a hugely successful career in rap so far.

Megan Thee Stallion is juggling her rap career with a University degree

An inspiration to us all, Meg is a student as well as an international rap sensation.

She’s studying Health Administration at Texas Southern University and she’s set to graduate in Autumn this year.

Megan Thee Stallion has four Grammy nominations. Picture: Instagram

What is Megan Thee Stallion's net worth?

Meg is worth an impressive $3 million (£2.1 million), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

This can be attributed to her hugely successful music career and we're sure her earnings are set to get higher and higher in coming years!

