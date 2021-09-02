Married At First Sight UK's Nikita & Ant Appeared On The Same Dating Show In 2018

2 September 2021, 11:06

MAFS married couple Nikita and Ant both appeared on the same dating show three years ago
MAFS married couple Nikita and Ant both appeared on the same dating show three years ago. Picture: E4
Married at First Sight UK fans have recognised Nikita, Ant and Morag from past dating shows.

Married at First Sight UK has been treating fans to a serious amount of entertainment and drama since it aired earlier this week and viewers couldn’t help but notice they’d seen married couple Nikita Jasmine and Ant Poole, as well as Morag Crichton somewhere before.

Nikita went viral after throwing a coffee cup at her husband Ant’s face on Tuesday night, while Wednesday night’s episode saw Morag tie the knot with Luke Dawson, but it wasn’t very smooth sailing.

All The Couples Paired So Far On Married At First Sight UK 2021

However, it wasn’t long before fans realised that they’d seen newlyweds Nikita and Ant on the same dating show in the same year, and immediately took to Twitter to share their revelations.

Far from it being her first time on TV, Nikita has actually appeared on two dating shows prior to MAFS.

Nikita appeared on Your Face or Mine in 2018
Nikita appeared on Your Face or Mine in 2018. Picture: Comedy Central

The Geordie star first appeared on the Comedy Central show Your Face Or Mine back in 2018, with her then-boyfriend, Billy.

She then returned to the same show as ‘the ex’ the following year, while Billy was dating someone else.

Ant went on to appear on the same show in 2018 also, with his then-girlfriend, Dhechen.

Nikita was also in another TV show in 2018; MTV’s True Love Or Lies with the same boyfriend.

Ant Poole appeared on Your Face or Mine in 2018
Ant Poole appeared on Your Face or Mine in 2018. Picture: Comedy Central

Meanwhile, fans were quick to recognise Morag from Take Me Out in 2018.

“Does anyone else recognise Morag from Take Me Out circa 2018? #MAFSUK,” tweeted one fan.

“Morag has been on take me out and Nikita has been on your face or mine..these girls are after fame not love #MAFSUK,” penned a second.

Another tweet read: “Knew I’d seen them both somewhere… Nikita and Anthony on your face or mine with their exes.”

Married at First Sight continues at 9pm on E4.

