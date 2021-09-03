Married At First Sight UK Viewers Left Outraged Over Nikita And Ant’s Explosive Row

Married at First Sight UK contestant Nikita has caused controversy after leaving fans unimpressed with her actions on the show.

Married at First Sight UK only dropped earlier this week but fans are already super invested in the couples.

One married couple, in particular, has been spoken about a lot amongst fans online after Nikita and Ant’s explosive argument left viewers outraged.

During their Mexico honeymoon, the couple got caught in an argument after Nikita ‘jokingly’ asked Ant whether she looked good.

Not long after, he insisted that the Geordie star’s search for compliments felt ‘tiresome’, which ended in the pair having a huge disagreement on TV.

MAFS contestant threw a cup at her husband Ant's head in an episode
MAFS contestant threw a cup at her husband Ant's head in an episode. Picture: E4

Later on, Ant accused Nikita of being on the show to ‘get followers’, before she questioned why he ‘lied’ about calling her his type.

The couple went back in forth, with their argument only becoming more heated.

Nikita then threw a cup at Ant as she stormed out of the room.

Fans have since taken to Twitter to call for her to ‘leave the show’ following her ‘shocking’ behaviour.

One person wrote: “Episode one of #MAFSUK I was so unimpressed by Nikita and I think her behaviour and attitude was just shocking and I feel bad for her partner being paired with her. But I loved the pairing of Bob and Megan and have high hopes for them.”

“I think Nikita and Ant should leave the experiment, its not going to work #MAFSUK,” tweeted another.

“I’m on episode 3. Nikita needs removing from the show. Totally unacceptable behaviour. Ants totally got her sussed. Imagine if he’d kicked off like that. The men seem lovely, the women are hard work. #MarriedAtFirstSightuk,” wrote a third.

Married at First Sight continues at 9pm on E4.

