Get To Know Nikita From Married At First Sight UK – Age, Job & Geordie Shore Pals

Nikita Jasmine is friends with the Geordie Shore cast. Picture: E4 / Nikita Jasmine/Instagram

Nikita Jasmine has already brought the drama to Married at First Sight UK.

Married at First Sight UK viewers are getting to know all the new couples and one has already emerged as a dramatic pairing; Nikita and Ant.

Nikita said straight away husband Ant was ‘not what she ordered’ and days after tying the knot, they became embroiled in a row on their honeymoon.

The new bride has quickly made a name for herself on the show, but who is Nikita Jasmine, where is she from, who are her reality TV star friends and why is she taking part in Married at First Sight UK? Here’s everything you need to know about the newlywed…

MAFS: Nikita claimed Ant was 'not what she ordered'. Picture: E4

Who is Nikita from Married at First Sight, how old is she?

Nikita Jasmine works in sales and describes herself as “emotionally charged and stubborn” – she was also called ‘shallow’ by the dating experts for requesting her groom be ‘hench’ with big muscles and veneers.

Nikita is 27 years old.

Where is Nikita from?

Nikita is from County Durham.

In her Instagram bio, Nikita describes herself as a ‘Thai princess’, as her mum is from Thailand.

Nikita requested a 'hench' husband to the MAFS dating experts. Picture: E4

Nikita is 27 years old. Picture: Nikita Jasmine/Instagram

Does Nikita from Married at First Sight have Instagram?

Nikita does have Instagram! You can follow her @nikita__jasmine, where she’s fast gaining thousands of followers.

Why is Nikita taking part in Married at First Sight?

Ahead of walking down the aisle, Nikita said she wants a man to ‘blow her away.’

She said: “Ideally, we all want our Prince Charming who we are going to be with until the day we die. I just think that if I meet someone who blows me away and we’re on the same wavelength and have proper banter it will be great."

Is Nikita friends with the Geordie Shore cast?

Nikita was being compared to Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry when she made her debut on MAFS, as fans claimed they sounded scarily alike, and it turns out she is in fact pals with the reality star.

She also hangs out with Nathan Henry and Sophie Kasaei and Love Island's Rebecca Gormely!

Married at First Sight continues at 9pm on E4.

