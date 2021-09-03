Why The Married At First Sight UK Contestants Don’t Follow Each Other On Instagram

3 September 2021, 10:41

Why the MAFS contestants don't follow each other on Instagram
Why the MAFS contestants don't follow each other on Instagram. Picture: E4
Married at First Sight UK’s cast don’t follow each other on social media and contestant Nikita Jasmine has revealed why.

Married at First Sight UK has had viewers hooked since it aired earlier this week.

With couples like Nikita and Ant, Morag and Luke and Megan and Bob, there’s already been a serious amount of eye-opening moments during their first steps into marriage.

Married At First Sight UK's Nikita & Ant Appeared On The Same Dating Show In 2018

You may have noticed that while scrolling through the contestants’ social media accounts, they don’t follow other cast members on Instagram - not even their own partners.

It turns out it’s not just a coincidence and they’re actually not allowed to follow each other on the ‘gram just yet - and Nikita has now revealed exactly why.

Nikita revealed why she doesn't follow her MAFS hubby Ant on social media
Nikita revealed why she doesn't follow her MAFS hubby Ant on social media. Picture: E4

The Geordie star took to her Instagram Stories to explain why the MAFS co-stars' social media interaction can’t happen until the series stops airing.

When asked why she and her husband, Ant, don’t follow each other, she said: “None of the cast can follow each other until after the show has ended, it’s in the contract.

“A lot of drama happens on the show as you all already know, it was pre-recorded so it wouldn’t make much sense if we all began to follow each other now.”

Elsewhere she revealed that the show was actually recorded around six months ago, so it makes sense as to why they can’t follow each other until the final episode has aired, to get rid of spoiler alerts of who’s still in touch.

Nikita revealed why the Married at First Sight contestants don't follow each other on Instagram
Nikita revealed why the Married at First Sight contestants don't follow each other on Instagram. Picture: @nikita__jasmine/Instagram
The MAFS contestants can't follow each other until the series finishes airing
The MAFS contestants can't follow each other until the series finishes airing. Picture: E4

Despite not following each other, the MAFS contestants have still been treating fans to glimpses inside their marriage that haven’t been broadcast.

Contestant Morag even shared a video compilation of her honeymoon to Switzerland with Luke.

Married at First Sight continues at 9pm on E4.

