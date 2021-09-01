Meet Ant From Married At First Sight UK: His Age, Job & Instagram Revealed

Everything you need to know about Married at First Sight UK star Ant Poole
Everything you need to know about Married at First Sight UK star Ant Poole.
Who is Ant Poole from Married at First Sight? Everything you need to know about the reality TV star including his job, Instagram and how old he is.

Married at First Sight UK has only been back on our screens for a few days and the drama has already set in.

Ant Poole and Nikita Jasmine are one of the first married couples we see on the show, and it’s already evident the start of their marriage is pretty turbulent.

Following Tuesday night’s scenes, fans have been left wondering just how compatible the pair really are after Nikita threw a coffee cup at her new husband and even demanded her own room.

Married At First Sight Viewers Have All Noticed The Same Thing About Nikita

But as we get to know the contestants more throughout the reality series, here’s what you need to know about Ant outside of MAFS.

Keep scrolling for the low-down on Ant Poole’s age, job and Instagram handle…

Who is Ant Poole from Married at First Sight UK
Who is Ant Poole from Married at First Sight UK. Picture: E4
Ant marries Nikita on Married at First Sight UK
Ant marries Nikita on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: E4

How old is Ant Poole from Married at First Sight UK? His age revealed

Ant is 28 years old.

The Manchester-born contestant is said to be the “centre of attention in every room he walks into”, according to E4, as he seemingly also knows he’s a catch!

But who was he hoping to say ‘I do’ to?

He wants someone who is “funny, bubbly and ambitious”, which hopefully we’ll see from his relationship with Nikita after they resolve their differences…

Ant and Nikita are one of the couples on Married at First Sight UK
Ant and Nikita are one of the couples on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: E4
Ant and Nikita met on their wedding day on MAFS
Ant and Nikita met on their wedding day on MAFS. Picture: @antpoole__/Instagram

What’s Ant Poole from Married at First Sight’s job?

Ant works as a Business Development specialist as well as a model.

He’s also explained that he’s willing to give the reality TV life a go to find the right one.

Speaking about his debut on TV, Ant said: “The best that could happen is that the experts find me a match and it works out perfectly and find our happily ever after.

“The worst case is it doesn’t work out and I make some new friends and I learn a bit about myself as a person."

Married at First Sight star Ant Poole’s Instagram

You can keep up with Ant on Instagram - @antpoole__.

His profile boasts a lot of selfies and model snaps as well as gym photos.

He’s even most recently shared a snap from his wedding with Nikita, introducing “my wife” to the world!

Married at First Sight continues new at 9pm on E4.

