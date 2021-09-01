Married At First Sight Viewers Have All Noticed The Same Thing About Nikita

1 September 2021, 11:00 | Updated: 1 September 2021, 15:33

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Married at First Sight viewers got to know Nikita and Ant on Tuesday night’s episode.

Nikita is just one of the Married at First Sight UK contestants saying ‘I do’ to a complete stranger, meeting husband Ant for the first time during Tuesday night’s episode.

And as E4 viewers got to know the Geordie beauty as she introduced herself and her family on camera, fans of the show noticed she’s very similar to another Geordie reality star, Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry.

When Was Married At First Sight UK Filmed?

“Why did they send chloe ferry in disguise as Nikita on married at first sight uk [sic],” one person tweeted.

MAFS UK: Fans are comparing Nikita to Chloe Ferry
MAFS UK: Fans are comparing Nikita to Chloe Ferry. Picture: Chloe Ferry/Instagram
Nikita said she 'didn't get what she ordered' when she saw Ant at the altar
Nikita said she 'didn't get what she ordered' when she saw Ant at the altar. Picture: E4

“I thought the same!” Replied another, adding: “Nikita is going to be a nightmare!”

“I thought the same thing,” commented a third.

Nikita is actually friends with some of the Geordie Shore cast! She has pics alongside Sophie Kasaei, Nathan Henry and Chloe Ferry in many of her Instagram uploads.

After Nikita’s wedding to Ant was aired, a preview clip showed what’s to come for the newlyweds as they jet off on their honeymoon, and it’s not all plain sailing.

During their first holiday together they become embroiled in a huge row, with Ant saying: “If you want to get it out, get it out.”

Ant and Nikita met for the first time at the altar
Ant and Nikita met for the first time at the altar. Picture: E4
MAFS UK: Ant looked excited to see his new bride
MAFS UK: Ant looked excited to see his new bride. Picture: E4

Nikita swears at her new husband and throws a coffee cup at him.

She then shouts: “Put me in a different room to him, I am not sitting with [him].”

Ant says as she leaves the room: “You have lost it!”

Married at First Sight continues at 9pm on E4.

